Ford Motor : , Lincoln Rank Among Top Five Brands in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study

All-new Ford Ranger tops midsize pickup truck segment while Ford Fusion is top midsize car in 2019 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln MKC all rank in the top three in their respective segments



Ford and Lincoln have a combined 10 models ranking in the top three in their segments thanks to overall quality improvements outpacing the industry

DEARBORN, Mich., June 19, 2019 - Both Ford and Lincoln rank among the top five automotive brands in the United States for the first time in the latest J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study thanks to overall quality improvements that are outpacing the industry. Now in its 33rd year, thestudymeasures vehicle quality by analyzing problems reported by owners in the first 90 days of ownership.

Ford nameplates ranking tops in their segments are Ford Ranger for midsize pickups and Ford Fusion for midsize cars.

'When it comes to quality, the all-new Ranger delivers on our Built Ford Tough promise to our customers,' says Linda Cash, Ford vice president, global quality. 'To have both Ford and Lincoln rank among the top five brands affirms our commitment to delivering the best cars, SUVs and trucks for our owners.'

Built at the newly revamped Michigan Assembly Plant, Ranger went on sale in January. This marks the first time the midsize pickup has earned an Initial Quality Study award since 2006.

Ford F-150 and Super Duty, along with Escape, Expedition and Flex rank in the top three of their respective segments. Combined, Ford and Lincoln have 10 top-three models in the study.

The Lincoln Motor Company's top-three models include Navigator, Nautilus and MKC. Lincoln's strong SUV lineup drove first-quarter sales up 11.2 percent, with the new Navigator posting a 10 percent gain. Lincoln's SUV momentum is expected to continue as two new SUVs - Aviator and Corsair - prepare for launch this year.