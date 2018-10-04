Ford Motor : Michigan State Police Tests Show All-New Ford Police Interceptor Utility Now Quickest Cop Car in America

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Michigan State Police Tests Show All-New Ford Police Interceptor Utility Now Quickest Cop Car in America

•

All-new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, with standard all-wheel drive and available 3.0-liter EcoBoost® V6, bests all other police vehicles tested, including V8-powered sedans

• Ford Police Interceptor Utility is purpose-built for law enforcement with a hybrid powertrain that offers terrific interior space, improves pursuit performance and aims to lower fuel costs; standard hybrid engine is paired with standard all-wheel drive

• SUVs are expected to account for 50 percent of U.S. industry retail sales by 2020; Ford Police Interceptor Utility still the No. 1 selling police vehicle in America representing 52 percent of all sales to law enforcement in 2017

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 4, 2018 - A sport utility from Ford is the best-selling cop car in America, and now it is the best accelerating and fastest police vehicle in America, according to preliminary test data from the Michigan State Police.

This year, Ford bested all entries, including V8-equipped sedans, with its EcoBoost®-powered all-wheel-drive version of the all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility, posting fastest 0-60 mph and 0-100 mph times, as well as fastest lap and fastest average lap.

The standard hybrid 2020 Police Interceptor Utility also beat all competitive SUV entries, including V8-equipped models, with the fastest 0-100 mph, fastest lap and fastest average lap - making good on Ford's promise to deliver a hybrid Police Interceptor that outperforms today's 3.7-liter V6 model with all-wheel drive.

Stephen Tyler, police brand marketing manager for Ford, says America's law enforcement agencies previously have had to choose either fuel efficiency or all-out performance, but the new vehicle offers both. "The all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility offers significant potential fuel savings with no trade-offs in safety, passenger or cargo space - on top of bringing improved performance," he said.

Communities to cash in on potential fuel savings

While fuel economy certification isn't complete, the Police Interceptor Utility hybrid is expected to have a projected EPA-estimated combined label of at least 24 mpg - approximately 40 percent improvement over the current 3.7-liter V6.Actual mileage will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings not yet available.

Anticipated fuel economy gains, combined with expected fuel savings from reduced engine idling time, are expected to help save law enforcement customers an estimated $3,500 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills versus the current Police Interceptor Utility.

If you applied these savings to every Ford Police Interceptor Utility sold in 2017, it would equate to more than $126 million at $2.93 a gallon, or more than 43 million gallons of fuel.

EcoBoost, hybrid one-two knockout to help fight crime

In addition to turning in the fastest times, the EcoBoost Police Interceptor Utility clocked in with the highest top speed - 150 mph in Michigan State Police evaluations, marking the first time an SUV was the overall quickest and fastest police vehicle. The hybrid version turned in a top speed of 137 mph, also besting competitive SUV entries, including those equipped with V8 engines.

Along with offering police agencies standard hybrid technology and standard all-wheel drive with no trade-offs in safety, passenger or cargo space, the all-new 2020 Police Interceptor Utility brings improved horsepower, torque, acceleration and top speed versus today's 3.7-liter V6 model. Its quickness and top speed suggests a bright future for Ford performance hybrids.

Because law enforcement use entails extensive engine idling to power lighting, radios, computers and other on-board electrical equipment, a hybrid powertrain is ideal for police departments. The hybrid allows the gas engine to shut off, powering electrical equipment from its lithium-ion battery, with the gas engine running intermittently to charge the battery.

Ready to order

Sales of Ford Police Interceptor Utility have risen 5 percent in 2018, building on five straight years of sales growth.

The Police Interceptor Utility also adds more than $2,000 in now standard equipment for 2020. This includes a built-in Ford modem with two years of complimentary Ford Telematics service, Bluetooth pass-through voice commands to help officers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, LED high- and low-beam headlamps with integrated wig-wag capability, four programmable steering wheel switches, Class III trailer-tow bar for up to 5,000 pounds of towing capability and more.

The all-new 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is available to order now, with shipments to customers beginning summer 2019.

For more information on Ford police vehicles, visit www.fleet.ford.com/showroom/police-vehicles/.

Note: Pursuit ratings for police vehicles are determined by vehicle manufacturers; passing the vehicle dynamics test conducted in third-party evaluations by Michigan State Police is used by Ford for validation of its pursuit-rated claims. Pursuit-rated vehicles must complete the 32-lap vehicle dynamics testing in its entirety with no mechanical failures, no brake failures, and with functioning brakes and tires throughout the duration.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.