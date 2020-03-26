Log in
Ford Motor : Moves to Conserve Cash, Resume Factory Work as Shutdown Cripples Business

03/26/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. is planning to reopen some U.S. factories and is taking further measures to conserve cash as coronavirus disruptions batter the global auto industry.

The company said its top 300 executives would defer 20% to 50% of their salaries for at least five months, starting May 1, Chief Executive Jim Hackett wrote in a letter to employees Thursday. Ford will defer merit-based salary increases, suspend overtime pay for salaried workers and partially freeze new hiring. Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. will defer 100% of his salary for the same five-month period.

The company also said it would resume production at some U.S. factories on April 14, including plants in Michigan and Kentucky where the company's highly profitable pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles are assembled. Ford closed its North American plants last week amid pressure from United Auto Workers officials over concerns about virus exposure.

The moves come a day after Standard & Poor's cut Ford's bond rating into junk territory and Moody's Investors Service downgraded it further below investment-grade status, citing the risk of a huge cash drain from an extended shutdown of Ford's factories.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 135 B
EBIT 2020 1 700 M
Net income 2020 823 M
Finance 2020 7 255 M
Yield 2020 8,61%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
EV / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 21 371 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,10  $
Last Close Price 5,39  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.04%21 371
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%172 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.82%65 124
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 159
DAIMLER AG-39.71%34 504
BMW AG-36.08%32 862
