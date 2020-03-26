Ford Motor : Moves to Conserve Cash, Resume Factory Work as Shutdown Cripples Business

By Mike Colias



Ford Motor Co. is planning to reopen some U.S. factories and is taking further measures to conserve cash as coronavirus disruptions batter the global auto industry.

The company said its top 300 executives would defer 20% to 50% of their salaries for at least five months, starting May 1, Chief Executive Jim Hackett wrote in a letter to employees Thursday. Ford will defer merit-based salary increases, suspend overtime pay for salaried workers and partially freeze new hiring. Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. will defer 100% of his salary for the same five-month period.

The company also said it would resume production at some U.S. factories on April 14, including plants in Michigan and Kentucky where the company's highly profitable pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles are assembled. Ford closed its North American plants last week amid pressure from United Auto Workers officials over concerns about virus exposure.

The moves come a day after Standard & Poor's cut Ford's bond rating into junk territory and Moody's Investors Service downgraded it further below investment-grade status, citing the risk of a huge cash drain from an extended shutdown of Ford's factories.