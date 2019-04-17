Log in
Ford Motor : Mustang Claims Title of Best-Selling Sports Coupe in the World for Fourth Straight Year

04/17/2019 | 06:18am EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Mustang Claims Title of Best-Selling Sports Coupe in the World for Fourth Straight Year

Ford celebrates Mustang's 55th anniversary today - National Mustang Day - as the world's best-selling sports coupe of 2018 on the strength of 113,066 cars sold

This marks the fourth consecutive year Mustang claims the title of world's best-selling sports coupe as well as best-selling sports car in the United States

Mustang's market share in the global sports car segment is up half a point for 2018 over the previous year - to 15.4 percent - fueled in part by the hot-selling Bullitt

DEARBORN, Mich., April 17, 2019 - As Ford marks Mustang's 55th anniversary on this National Mustang Day, enthusiasts everywhere are celebrating the world's best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year.

From Australia to Peru, Mustang reigns as the best-selling sports coupe in the world for 2018, selling 113,066 cars, according to data from IHS Markit. 2018 not only marks the fourth straight year of Mustang's global leadership as world's best-selling sports coupe, but also as best-selling sports car in the United States, where Ford sold 75,842 Mustangs last year.

"We broke the mold when Ford launched the Mustang 55 years ago," said Jim Farley, Ford president, global markets. "Nothing says freedom, the wind in your hair and the joy of driving like Mustang; it's an icon. The roar of its V8 on a spring day, there's nothing better. No wonder it's the most popular sports coupe in the world."

Mustang was available for purchase in 146 countries in 2018, based on worldwide Ford sales data. More than 500,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been sold worldwide since 2015, with the pony picking up an additional half point of global share last year to capture 15.4 percent of the segment. This was fueled in part by the new Mustang Bullitt, which exceeded global sales forecasts by 25 percent.

Global sales data are based on IHS Markit 2018 total new vehicle registrations for all sports car segments. U.S. sales are based on 2018 industry reported sales.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:17:05 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,41 $
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
