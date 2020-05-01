Log in
Ford Motor : Names Daughter of Chairman to Company's Board Seat at Rivian

05/01/2020 | 11:40am EDT

By Ben Foldy

Ford Motor Co. has appointed Alexandra Ford English, daughter of executive chairman Bill Ford Jr., to fill the company's board seat at electric-car startup Rivian Automotive, signaling the rise of another young Ford within the company's ranks.

Ms. Ford English, who earlier this year took on the role of director of corporate strategy at Ford, will join Rivian's board effectively immediately, the two companies said Friday.

Ford acquired a seat on Rivian's board as part of an initial $500 million investment in the Plymouth, Mich.-based electric-truck maker in April 2019. Ford has since increased its equity investment in Rivian as part of a $1.3 billion funding round in December, although the exact figure hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Ms. Ford English joined her family's company in 2017 after working in fashion retail, including in the merchandising divisions at Tory Burch and Gap Inc. She has since worked for the company's autonomous-vehicle and mobility teams and joined corporate strategy in March.

Ford plans to use Rivian's electric-truck technology to help develop new battery-powered vehicles for its own lineup as part of a multibillion-dollar push to reduce its reliance on the gasoline engine.

Rivian, which has also drawn investment from automotive and tech heavyweights such as Amazon.com and Cox Enterprises, had planned to deliver its first R1T pickup trucks in late 2020.

Ford and Rivian's plans, however, have been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Rivian said it was going to delay the launch of the R1T pickup truck because of complications related to the new coronavirus, declining to specify a new timeline. Ford, this week, canceled plans for a Lincoln-branded vehicle that would have used Rivian technology.

"Alexandra and I share a deep passion for mobility and electrification, and her connection to Ford's long family role in transportation is something special," said RJ Scaringe, Rivian's founder and chief executive.

Write to Ben Foldy at Ben.Foldy@wsj.com

