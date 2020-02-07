Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Names New Chief Operating Officer in Leadership Shake-Up -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:30am EST

By Mike Colias and Christina Rogers

Ford Motor Co. said it has appointed strategy chief Jim Farley as its chief operating officer, who will be taking over broader responsibilities from retiring president of automotive Joe Hinrichs.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett was expected to announce the leadership shake-up to employees Friday morning. The Wall Street Journal earlier Friday reported the changes, which take effect March 1.

The move comes three days after Ford missed fourth-quarter earnings targets and issued disappointing profit guidance for 2020. Ford cited problematic launches of key models, including a redesigned Explorer sport-utility vehicle, as a factor for weak results in the second half of last year.

Mr. Hinrichs, a 53-year-old longtime manufacturing guru at Ford, was named president of automotive operations in April, putting him in charge of the company's vast car-manufacturing network globally. At the time, it made Mr. Farley, 57, head of new businesses, strategy and technology, tasking him with charting Ford's course as technological advances like electric and driverless cars disrupt the auto business.

Mr. Farley's elevation to operations chief positions him as a potential successor to Mr. Hackett, 64, who has led Ford for nearly three years.

Mr. Farley has been overseeing Ford's electric- and autonomous-car efforts, connected-car strategy and other long-term bets. In his new role, he will take over much of Mr. Hinrich's duties, including manufacturing and running Ford's vast product-development and purchasing arms.

Mr. Hinrichs's pending departure comes ahead of a critical vehicle-rollout year for Ford. The company is gearing up to introduce late this year a revamped F-150 pickup truck, the first redesign of its most-profitable model in about six years. The company also plans to roll out a return of its Bronco SUV.

Mr. Hinrichs joined Ford 20 years ago and ascended through various manufacturing jobs and ran the company's Asia region during a time of explosive growth in China's car market. He is widely admired inside the company, employees and colleagues have said.

In a statement, Mr. Hackett said Mr. Farley's appointment is aimed at a goal of achieving 8% operating margins globally, roughly double Ford's margin in recent quarters.

"Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role," Mr. Hackett said. "Jim's passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known. He also has developed into a transformational leader with the imagination and foresight to help lead Ford into the future."

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com and Christina Rogers at christina.rogers@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.97% 8.105 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. -0.35% 15.675 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:30aFORD MOTOR : Names New Chief Operating Officer in Leadership Shake-Up -- Update
DJ
09:52aFord shakes up top management three days after weak profit outlook
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09aFORD MOTOR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09:08aFORD MOTOR : Announces Senior Leadership Changes as Company Continues Transforma..
PU
09:08aFORD MOTOR : to Conduct News Conference This Morning
PU
09:06aCarmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
09:00aFORD MOTOR : to Name Strategy Chief Jim Farley New Chief Operating Officer
DJ
08:54aFORD MOTOR : to Name Strategy Chief Jim Farley New Chief Operating Officer
DJ
02:48aToyota's North America Results Fuel Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 144 B
EBIT 2020 5 786 M
Net income 2020 3 439 M
Finance 2020 5 534 M
Yield 2020 7,27%
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
P/E ratio 2021 7,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 32 711 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,81  $
Last Close Price 8,25  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-11.29%35 050
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.15%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.31%91 512
DAIMLER AG-10.73%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-6.20%47 621
BMW AG-9.31%46 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group