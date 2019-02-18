Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Names New Leader of Global Government Relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:42am EST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Names New Leader of Global Government Relations

DEARBORN,Mich., Feb 18, 2019 - Ford Motor Company today is announcing the appointment of Mitch Bainwol as Chief Government Relations Officer, effective March 1. He also is elected a company officer.

In this role, Bainwol, 59, leads a global team that helps shape policy and legislation to promote the company's business objectives, including areas of international trade, the environment, technology, autonomous vehicles, mobility, driver safety, and taxation. As head of Ford's global government relations, Bainwol directs engagement with governments in 110 markets around the world where Ford does business. He will report to Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of Global Operations.

Curt Magleby, having served as interim lead for the organization since August, continues his duties as vice president of U.S. Government Relations, reporting to Bainwol.

"We are thrilled to have Mitch lead our talented global team of government relations professionals and thank Curt for his leadership over these past few months," Hinrichs said. "Mitch brings significant policy and legislative experience coupled with a vision for the future of this industry that will be invaluable as we work toward our goal of becoming the world's most trusted company, designing smart vehicles in a smart world."

A 33-year veteran of working with government leaders, Bainwol has served in a variety of leadership roles, including most recently as president and CEO for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers. Since 2011, he has been responsible for representing automakers from the U.S., Europe and Japan on a range of safety, environmental and technology issues before the U.S. legislative and executive branches as well as state legislatures.

"Under Mitch's leadership, our industry has come together to advance an innovation agenda focused on the new and emerging opportunities to increase safety, environment responsibility and the freedom of movement," Hinrichs said. "We're fortunate to have someone of Mitch's experience and deep knowledge of the issues to champion policies that will allow Ford to lead in this new era of transportation."

Related information

  • • For biographical information of Mitch Bainwol, click here.

  • • For biographical information of Curt Magleby,

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 14:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09:42aFORD MOTOR : Names New Leader of Global Government Relations
PU
02/17FORD MOTOR : Alabama jury awards $152 million in Ford Explorer rollover case
RE
02/15FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Recognised as Global Sustainability Leader in Water and Cli..
AQ
02/15European car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA
RE
02/14Canada's Ontario commits C$40 million to bolstering auto sector
RE
02/14FORD MOTOR : CFO to retire - CNBC
RE
02/14FORD MOTOR : launches shared mobility app in Pune, to help 3.5 lakh commuters da..
AQ
02/14FORD MOTOR : DescrptionStatement of Ownership
PU
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/13FORD MOTOR : told May it could move business overseas because of Brexit
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 124 M
Net income 2019 4 895 M
Finance 2019 8 762 M
Yield 2019 7,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,02
P/E ratio 2020 6,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 33 971 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.63%33 971
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.88%195 068
VOLKSWAGEN3.94%82 787
DAIMLER10.24%61 151
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.10%52 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.