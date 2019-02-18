Ford Motor : Names New Leader of Global Government Relations

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Names New Leader of Global Government Relations

DEARBORN,Mich., Feb 18, 2019 - Ford Motor Company today is announcing the appointment of Mitch Bainwol as Chief Government Relations Officer, effective March 1. He also is elected a company officer.

In this role, Bainwol, 59, leads a global team that helps shape policy and legislation to promote the company's business objectives, including areas of international trade, the environment, technology, autonomous vehicles, mobility, driver safety, and taxation. As head of Ford's global government relations, Bainwol directs engagement with governments in 110 markets around the world where Ford does business. He will report to Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of Global Operations.

Curt Magleby, having served as interim lead for the organization since August, continues his duties as vice president of U.S. Government Relations, reporting to Bainwol.

"We are thrilled to have Mitch lead our talented global team of government relations professionals and thank Curt for his leadership over these past few months," Hinrichs said. "Mitch brings significant policy and legislative experience coupled with a vision for the future of this industry that will be invaluable as we work toward our goal of becoming the world's most trusted company, designing smart vehicles in a smart world."

A 33-year veteran of working with government leaders, Bainwol has served in a variety of leadership roles, including most recently as president and CEO for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers. Since 2011, he has been responsible for representing automakers from the U.S., Europe and Japan on a range of safety, environmental and technology issues before the U.S. legislative and executive branches as well as state legislatures.

"Under Mitch's leadership, our industry has come together to advance an innovation agenda focused on the new and emerging opportunities to increase safety, environment responsibility and the freedom of movement," Hinrichs said. "We're fortunate to have someone of Mitch's experience and deep knowledge of the issues to champion policies that will allow Ford to lead in this new era of transportation."

