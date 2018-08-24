Ford Motor : New 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition Honors Most Famous Paint Scheme in Motorsports

FORD MEDIA CENTER

New 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition Honors Most Famous Paint Scheme in Motorsports

• New 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition celebrates 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans-winning GT40 with limited-edition Gulf Oil tribute racing livery - auto racing's most famous paint scheme

• Unique Heritage Blue and Heritage Orange paint scheme led to other similarly painted cars across many race series globally over the past half-century

• Interior of new 2019 Ford GT features exclusive colors, materials and appointments, including a seat pattern reminiscent of the 1968 GT40 Le Mans winner's

• Ford GT Heritage Edition will have a unique two-year run, with optional exposed carbon fiber accents featuring No. 9 graphics for 2019 and No. 6 graphics for 2020

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 24, 2018 - The new 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors the legendary American Gulf Oil-sponsored Ford GT40 by featuring the most famous paint scheme in motorsports - plus a set of additional exclusive touches.

"Many view the Gulf Oil paint scheme as the most famous in motorsports," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, global operations. "The 1968 GT40 quickly became a global sensation after beating its European competitors on the track four times in a row, and in honor of the 50th anniversary of its win, we're paying fresh tribute to the original with a new heritage limited edition."

Known among racing enthusiasts as chassis No. 1075, the 1968 GT was one of just a few individual cars to achieve repeat victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For the first time, an optional package provides exposed carbon fiber accents for both the interior and exterior of the Ford GT Heritage Edition. For 2019, the package features the No. 9 graphics on the hood and doors, as well as a ghosted image on the interior door panels. For 2020, No. 6 honors the same car that went on to win Le Mans in 1969 with a different number.

The Heritage Edition features exposed carbon fiber A-pillars and sports unique 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels in high-gloss dark stainless with black lug nuts. Orange calipers and silver rearview mirror caps complete the look.

Ebony Alcantara wraps the seats, instrument panel, pillars, headliner and steering wheel. Contrasting blue and orange stitching accentuates the seats and steering wheel, with a new seat embossment inspired by the original 1968 Le Mans-winning car as well as clear and polished anodized paddle shifters.

High-gloss dark stainless appliqués accent the instrument panel, door register bezels and x-brace to round out the interior.

Much like previous heritage models, the Ford GT Heritage Edition features a unique serialized identification plate, plus exposed matte carbon fiber door sills, air register pods and center console.

"We are delighted to partner with Ford to help the Gulf-themed Heritage Edition Ford GT become reality. The Ford Marque has played a major role in creating Gulf's place in motoring and motorsporting legend and the same is true in reverse," enthused MD of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Ravi Chawla. "Every Gulf outright victory at Le Mans has been Ford-powered and of course Gulf Ford GT40s took the latter two wins of Ford's four consecutive victories at Le Mans from 1966-1969. What could be more fitting than both brands coming together to produce this fantastic motor car - the modern spiritual successor to the amazing Gulf-Ford GT40s that took Le Mans and World Championship honours."

