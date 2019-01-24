Ford Motor : No-Deal Brexit Could Cost Ford $800 Million in 2019

By Adam Clark

Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that the U.K. leaving the European Union without a trade deal could cost the car maker $800 million in 2019 alone.

Ford said a no-deal Brexit and the resulting introduction of tariffs, devaluation of sterling and deteriorating economic outlook would be a severe hit to its operations in the U.K. and across Europe.

Currently Ford's planning assumptions for Brexit include a negotiated exit as the most likely outcome with a transition period during 2019 and 2020 if a withdrawal agreement is approved by the U.K. parliament, the company said.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com