FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
News

Ford Motor : No-Deal Brexit Could Cost Ford $800 Million in 2019

01/24/2019 | 10:07am EST

By Adam Clark

Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday that the U.K. leaving the European Union without a trade deal could cost the car maker $800 million in 2019 alone.

Ford said a no-deal Brexit and the resulting introduction of tariffs, devaluation of sterling and deteriorating economic outlook would be a severe hit to its operations in the U.K. and across Europe.

Currently Ford's planning assumptions for Brexit include a negotiated exit as the most likely outcome with a transition period during 2019 and 2020 if a withdrawal agreement is approved by the U.K. parliament, the company said.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 6 631 M
Net income 2019 5 050 M
Finance 2019 9 460 M
Yield 2019 7,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
P/E ratio 2020 5,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 33 176 M
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.11%33 176
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.74%199 780
VOLKSWAGEN2.40%81 999
DAIMLER9.52%61 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.16%53 469
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.43%53 341
