FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
  Report  
Ford Motor : Opens Historic Train Station to Listen to New Ideas, Voices of Corktown Community

08/18/2018

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Opens Historic Train Station to Listen to New Ideas, Voices of Corktown Community

Ford Motor Company sharpened its vision for Detroit's Corktown community by inviting nearly 200 millennial leaders from across the region to participate in Reimagined Detroit Tech, a day of design challenges, workshops and community building ideas focused on shaping the future of Detroit's oldest neighborhood.

The diverse gathering of millennial tech and business talent explored new avenues to grow an inclusive tech and entrepreneur ecosystem in and around the iconic Michigan Central Station, the centerpiece of Ford's vibrant new campus and a cornerstone of the company's vision to become the world's most trusted mobility company. Members of Ford's Thirty Under 30 leadership program connected with their fellow millennials by leading design sessions at the event, the largest community activity at the train station since the open house weekend in June.

Ford Land Chairman and CEO Dave Dubensky, Ford Fund Multicultural Manager Shawn Wilson and other company representatives listened as participants reimagined the train depot, exchanged countless new ideas and presented innovative visions of what they would like to see as Ford renovations unfold, and Corktown is reborn with new jobs, businesses and community engagement activities.

Dubensky, Wilson and the Ford leadership team will evaluate the insights shared and input from other members of the community, as Ford's plans for the new Corktown campus continue to evolve.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 14:05:02 UTC
