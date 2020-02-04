Log in
Ford Motor : Operating Income Falls by Two-Thirds

02/04/2020 | 04:32pm EST

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. said fourth-quarter operating income sank by two-thirds, and it issued a lower-than-expected profit outlook for 2020, the latest signs of trouble for Chief Executive Jim Hackett's turnaround plan.

Ford said operating income for the October-to-December period was $485 million, down from $1.5 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share adjusted for one-time items were 12 cents, well short of analysts' estimate of 17 cents a share.

Ford pinned the shortfall in part on lower production volumes in North America stemming from problems with launches of key models, including the redesigned Explorer and Escape sport-utility vehicles and its Super Duty pickup truck. It also cited higher warranty costs and a bonus payout to United Auto Workers that totaled about $600 million.

Ford booked a net loss of about $1.7 billion for the quarter which it attributed to losses from higher contributions to its pension plans overseas. Revenue fell 5%, to $39.7 billion.

The auto maker forecast earnings per share this year in the range of 94 cents to $1.20, lower than the average estimate of $1.30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 144 B
EBIT 2019 5 284 M
Net income 2019 1 954 M
Finance 2019 7 358 M
Yield 2019 6,68%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 35 605 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,36  $
Last Close Price 8,98  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-3.44%35 050
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.25%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-7.63%91 512
DAIMLER AG-15.70%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-7.87%47 621
BMW AG-11.98%46 690
