FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Operating Income Flat, Stands by Forecast for Improved Profitability

07/24/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. posted flat second-quarter operating income and stood by a forecast for improved profitability this year, as it begins to reverse steep losses overseas.

Ford on Wednesday reported $1.7 billion in operating profit for the April-to-June period, helped by strong sales and pricing on pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in its home U.S. market. The company also sharply cut losses in China and swung to a small profit in Europe.

Ford's earnings per share, adjusted for one-time items, was 28 cents, lower than the 31-cent average forecast from Wall Street analysts. That result included a 4-cent drag from a loss in value on Ford's investment in a software company, Pivotal Software.

Ford said it expects operating income this year to be between $7 billion and $7.5 billion, up from $7 billion last year. Ford previously said it expected an improvement, but hadn't pegged a range. It said earnings per share would be $1.20 to $1.35, vs. $1.30 last year. Net income sank to $148 million, from $1.1 billion a year earlier. The drop is largely explained by more than $1 billion in charges stemming from plant closures and layoffs in Europe and South America, where Ford recently undertook major restructurings.

Second-quarter revenue was flat at $38.9 billion. After a rough two-year stretch, Ford has shown some signs of early progress on Chief Executive Jim Hackett's turnaround strategy. The company said operating income from its automotive business has grown for two straight quarters, the first time that has happened in more than three years.

Ford is adding more trucks and sport-utility vehicles to its lineup while trimming smaller, less-profitable car lines in the U.S. and other markets. It also is shrinking its presence in Europe and South America to focus on higher-margin categories, like commercial vans and pickup trucks.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 6 756 M
Net income 2019 4 535 M
Finance 2019 8 561 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 9,79x
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 40 574 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,91  $
Last Close Price 10,17  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY30.98%40 574
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 538
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%88 901
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%57 743
DAIMLER AG4.65%57 341
BMW AG ST-1.92%50 084
