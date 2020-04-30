Ford Motor : Outlines Procedures for Reopening in North America

By Matt Grossman

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said its workers will follow new health-related procedures when they return to work in North America and Europe following closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Places in Ford facilities where social distancing isn't possible, such as cafeterias and gyms, will remain closed, Ford said. All Ford workers will receive personal protective equipment, which they will have to wear inside Ford facilities.

Other measures will include daily online health certifications, temperature scans on arrival, face shields for workers whose jobs prevent social distancing and increased cleaning measures.

The new procedures draw from those used in Ford facilities in China that have reopened following the coronavirus outbreak there.

Some workers in North America returned to Ford sites this week, the company said. Its manufacturing restart in Europe will begin on May 4, Ford said.

