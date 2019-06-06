Ford Motor : Plans to Close Down Wales Factory by September 2020 -Union

By Adam Clark

Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to shut down its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, by September 2020, according to the Unite union.

The union said the plans will cost 1,500 jobs and called on the car manufacturer to rethink the closure. The plant makes the Dragon petrol engine for a variety of Ford vehicles.

Ford didn't immediately respond when asked for comment. The BBC has reported that Ford intends to make an official announcement later that may include an offer of redeployment of workers.

"Ford bosses should be rebalancing global engine production from Mexico and India to Bridgend. There is a global yearly market of some 500,000 for the Dragon engine and we demand our fair share of that," Steve Turner, Unite's assistant general secretary, said.

