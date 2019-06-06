Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Plans to Close Down Wales Factory by September 2020 -Union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 06:54am EDT

By Adam Clark

Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to shut down its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, by September 2020, according to the Unite union.

The union said the plans will cost 1,500 jobs and called on the car manufacturer to rethink the closure. The plant makes the Dragon petrol engine for a variety of Ford vehicles.

Ford didn't immediately respond when asked for comment. The BBC has reported that Ford intends to make an official announcement later that may include an offer of redeployment of workers.

"Ford bosses should be rebalancing global engine production from Mexico and India to Bridgend. There is a global yearly market of some 500,000 for the Dragon engine and we demand our fair share of that," Steve Turner, Unite's assistant general secretary, said.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
06:54aFORD MOTOR : Plans to Close Down Wales Factory by September 2020 -Union
DJ
06:25aFORD TO CLOSE WALES ENGINE PLANT IN : union
RE
06:24aFORD MOTOR : to close Wales engine plant in 2020 - union
RE
04:06aFORD MOTOR : to Make Announcement Over Future of Welsh Plant -BBC
DJ
06/05FORD MOTOR : Changan Ford fined $23.6m
AQ
06/05FORD MOTOR : expected to announce closure of Welsh engine factory - source
RE
06/05FORD MOTOR : - innovating for smart vehicles in a smart world
AQ
06/05FORD MOTOR : China hits Ford's joint venture with $23 mil. fine
AQ
06/05CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE : China fines Ford's Changan venture $24 million fo..
RE
06/05FORD MOTOR : China's Antitrust Regulator Fines Changan Ford CNY162.8 Million
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 8 107 M
Net income 2019 3 608 M
Finance 2019 8 936 M
Yield 2019 6,14%
P/E ratio 2019 10,43
P/E ratio 2020 7,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 39 018 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY29.67%38 340
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.66%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.78%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.15%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About