Ford Motor : Quarterly Sales Fall As Auto Maker Works to Reshape Portfolio

07/03/2019 | 10:19am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Ford Motor Co. (F) said second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales fell 4.1% as growth in purchases of trucks weren't enough to offset a plunge in purchases of SUVs and sedans.

The No. 2 U.S. auto maker by sales said Wednesday it sold 650,336 vehicles during the June quarter, down from 678,110 the same time last year.

Car sales fell 21% to 110,195 units, as Ford's results reflected efforts to end production of certain models. It sold 21 units of the C-Max compact car, down 99% from a year earlier. The Focus and Taurus, two vehicle models that will soon disappear from Ford's lineup, also posted steep declines.

The company sold 624,396 Ford vehicles and 25,950 Lincoln vehicles in the quarter, a decline of 4% and 6.7%, respectively, from a year earlier.

Ford sold 215,898 SUVs in the quarter, down 8.6%. Sales of one of Ford's most popular SUV models, the Explorer, fell 38% from a year earlier.

Sales of pickup trucks grew 7.5% to 324,243. Ford has been working to retool its portfolio to focus more on larger vehicles and said Tuesday it benefited from stronger pricing in the most recent period.

Shares in Ford rose 0.7% to $10.19.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

