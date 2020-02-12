Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Recalls More Than 200,000 Vehicles on Risk of Rear Toe Link Fractures

02/12/2020 | 02:31pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Ford Motor Co. said it is recalling more than 200,000 2013 to 2018 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan, Ford Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT vehicles.

Affected vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear-suspension articulation may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A rear toe link fracture while driving increases the risk of a crash, Ford said.

Ford said it isn't aware of any reports of accident or injury.

The recall affects 211,207 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 15,281 in Canada and 1,396 in Mexico.

Dealers will replace the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

