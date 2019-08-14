Ford Motor : Recalls Some 2015 Fusions, Lincoln MKZs

By Michael Dabaie

Ford Motor Co. (F) said it issued a safety recall for some 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles for an issue involving seat belt anchor pretensioners.

In affected vehicles, increased temperatures generated during deployment of the driver or front-passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner could degrade the tensile strength of the cable below the level needed to restrain an occupant.

Ford said it is aware of one report of injury related to this.

The recall covers 103,374 vehicles in the U.S. and territories, 4,002 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

The vehicles include 2015 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Jan. 30, 2015, and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Nov. 24, 2014. They also include 2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Nov. 21, 2014.

Dealers will apply a coating to protect the cable, Ford said.

