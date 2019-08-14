Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Recalls Some 2015 Fusions, Lincoln MKZs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Ford Motor Co. (F) said it issued a safety recall for some 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles for an issue involving seat belt anchor pretensioners.

In affected vehicles, increased temperatures generated during deployment of the driver or front-passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner could degrade the tensile strength of the cable below the level needed to restrain an occupant.

Ford said it is aware of one report of injury related to this.

The recall covers 103,374 vehicles in the U.S. and territories, 4,002 in Canada and 1,023 in Mexico.

The vehicles include 2015 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Jan. 30, 2015, and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Nov. 24, 2014. They also include 2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014, to Nov. 21, 2014.

Dealers will apply a coating to protect the cable, Ford said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:57pFORD MOTOR : Recalls Some 2015 Fusions, Lincoln MKZs
DJ
02:20pFORD MOTOR : extends warranties on 560,000 Focus, Fiesta models
RE
01:07pFORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Recall for Select 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln M..
PU
09:07aFORD MOTOR : Statement on Latest DPS6 Customer-Satisfaction Actions
PU
06:12aFORD MOTOR : Introduces Sporty Ranger FX2 Package, Adding Off-Road Style, Capabi..
PU
02:54aCar dealership Lookers sees more costs to fix problems related to sales pract..
RE
08/13FORD MOTOR : GM, Ford planning for possible economic downturn - executives
RE
08/12FORD MOTOR : Upgraded Mustang Shelby GT350R Picks Up New Chassis Technology from..
PU
08/09FORD MOTOR : Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Woodward Dream Cruise with Mustang A..
PU
08/07FORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Compliance Recall for Select 2020 Ford Explorer and L..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 6 209 M
Net income 2019 3 856 M
Finance 2019 7 990 M
Yield 2019 6,49%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 36 946 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,01  $
Last Close Price 9,26  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY21.44%36 946
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.87%179 396
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.87%81 742
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.62%55 696
DAIMLER AG-6.67%51 307
BMW AG-13.66%44 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group