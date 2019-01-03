Ford Motor : Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills

Ford Motor Company received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer
by Baker Mills LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, to purchase up
to 400,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Ford,
representing approximately 0.010 percent of the company's outstanding
common stock. Baker Mills' offer price of $7.00 per share in cash is
approximately 17.84 percent lower than the $8.52 closing price of Ford
common stock on Dec. 14, 2018, the last closing price prior to
commencement of the offer.
Ford is not associated with this mini-tender offer and does not
endorse Baker Mills' unsolicited offer. Ford recommends against
shareholders tendering their shares in response to Baker Mills’ offer
because the offer is at a price below the current market price of Ford
common stock. Ford is not affiliated or associated in any way with
Baker Mills, its mini-tender offer, or the mini-tender offer
documentation.
Ford urges shareholders to obtain current market quotations for their
shares, to consult with their broker or financial advisor, and to
exercise caution with respect to Baker Mills' mini-tender offer. Ford
shareholders who already have tendered are advised that, as described in
the Baker Mills Offer to Purchase document, they may withdraw their
shares prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 5
p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Ford recommends shareholders who
have not responded to Baker Mills’ offer take no action.
Ford understands that Baker Mills has made similar below-market
mini-tender offers for other companies’ shares. Mini-tender offers are
devised to seek less than 5 percent of a company's stock and are not
subject to many of the investor protections afforded to larger tender
offers and requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC). The SEC has cautioned investors that some bidders making
mini-tender offers at below-market prices are "hoping that they will
catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer
price to the current market price." The SEC's guidance to investors on
mini-tender offers is available at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.
Ford encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market
participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer
mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.
Ford requests that a copy of this news release be included with all
distributions of materials relating to Baker Mills' mini-tender offer
for Ford common stock.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.
The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of
Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury
vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company
and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous
vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000
people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and
Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and
video, visit www.media.ford.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005696/en/