Ford Motor : Return To Work Manufacturing Playbook- Working Together to Remain Safe and Healthy At Work (opens in new window)

The health and safety of all who enter our workplace is our number one priority. The information contained in the Return To Work Playbook represents Ford's current practices regarding the recommended operation of its manufacturing and other facilities, where and when permitted by law, during this time of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Unless noted as a global policy, practices / protocols may vary by region, by location.

Ford is providing a copy of its current Manufacturing Playbook to ensure that suppliers, business partners, and third parties are aware of Ford's health and safety practices when onsite at Ford facilities or interacting with Ford personnel. The Playbook was developed speciﬁcally for Ford and is subject to change over time as expert recommendations, regulatory guidance, and industry practices mature.

Please Note: This playbook does not constitute legal advice, and you should not rely on the Playbook as best practices for your own workplace.

This Playbook is to be used as a Corporate and Recommended Practice Guideline and aligns with the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and World Health Organization recommendations to the greatest extent possible.

This is a working document and will be updated to reﬂect changes in directives and introduce new recommended practices as they become available. It is intended to support the Return to Work Facility Team and to provide information and instruction for all who enter Ford facilities to keep themselves and others safe.

The Return To Work Playbook provides general recommendations for use in all Ford facilities.

Because there may be circumstances unique to a location, there may be some cases in which a Ford facility must adapt the recommendations of the Playbook to address that facility's speciﬁc requirements. Such exceptions must be authorized by senior leadership.

Additionally, all facilities must comply with all applicable laws, meaning that if there is a conﬂict between the recommendations in the Return To Work Playbook and the applicable law, the facility must follow the applicable law.

MESSAGE FROM LEADERSHIP

Plant and Building Managers and other Business Leaders,

It is our hope that you and your families are all doing well. While we prepare our facilities for a safe return to work, we want to extend our deepest thoughts and prayers to those who have been impacted by the pandemic in our workplaces and in our communities. The purpose of this message is to share with you the steps that have been taken and the steps that we will take together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As we continue to evolve to a new normal, you should know that the changes we are implementing are the result of hours of collaboration and discussions with our Union Partners, Human Resources, Manufacturing Operations, Corporate Medical and Safety, Ford Land, Labor Aﬀairs, Purchasing, and many other groups. We want to thank the organizations who have worked collaboratively to create a "Playbook" which provides an awareness of new health and wellbeing protocols, readiness for our workforce and steps to ensure that our facilities are ready to begin operations.

The Return To Work Playbook is not a one-size-ﬁts-all approach; however, it is based upon the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), and the World Health Organization (WHO)

THIS RETURN TO WORK PLAYBOOK COVERS SUCH TOPICS AS:

• Cleaning and disinfecting of workstations

• Cleaning and disinfecting of common areas outside of workstations

• Guidelines supporting methods for and increased frequency of hand washing

• Placement strategy for hand sanitizer stations

• Guidelines for temperature scanning prior to entering facilities

• Guidelines and recommendations for social distancing inside and outside of workstations

• Guidelines for appropriate use and application of Personal Protective Equipment

• Daily and continued cleaning

Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19. During this challenging time, I encourage the members of our Ford Family and their families to continue their eﬀorts at work and home to control the spread of COVID-19 through an increased frequency of hand washing and social distancing. I am inspired daily by your innovations and ask that you continue working together to become the world's most trusted company, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of our team members around the world - the epitome of putting people ﬁrst.

Please take care of yourselves and your families and together we will get through this.

Stay safe,

Gary Johnson

Chief Manufacturing & Labor Aﬀairs Oﬃcer Ford Motor Company

OUR TRUTHS

"THE REASON WE SHINE IN TOUGH TIMES IS THAT OUR VALUES GUIDE US AND INSPIRE US TO DO THE RIGHT THING." - BILL FORD

PUT PEOPLE FIRST

Self-certify each day and stay home if you or someone in your household isn't feeling well. Protect our employees, customers, partners, and communities.

DO THE RIGHT THING

Be accountable to and trust in one another to contribute to a safe working environment: wash your hands, wear PPE, practice social distancing and cooperate with cleaning protocols.

BE CURIOUS

Question and share new ways of working. Be innovative and agile, turning our current situation into an opportunity for learning and growth.

CREATE TOMORROW

Embrace the changes we need to run our business today AND look ahead to build our future together.

BUILT FORD TOUGH

Reﬂect on how we've overcome challenges in the past and be inspired by the courage and optimism of our teams working to overcome obstacles.

PLAY TO WIN

Meet our business challenges head on by being relentless in creating value for our customers and optimizing our ﬁtness.

ONE FORD

Rely on and care for our Ford family. Practice empathy, respect and openness. We will get through this together.

COVID19 - RETURN TO WORKPLACE GUIDE

• Cleaned and disinfected all common areas - including break and lunch areas, team rooms, entrances, locker rooms, restrooms and more

• Instituted daily and weekly cleaning protocols. Process coaches to utilize a daily checklist in manufacturing locations

• Established hand sanitizer stations in areas where soap and water are not nearby

• Implemented social distancing actions

• Developed training content in the form of a COVID-19 playbook, job aids, videos and single-point lessons

• Designed measures to control the ﬂow of people entering and exiting facilities

• Designed distancing measures in placement of workstations

• Designated work entrance, parking area, work area and restrooms established

Your health is our top priority as we prepare to return to our workplaces. Following guidance from global health experts, we've developed several resources including a care kit, training, processes and communications.

Your Health in MindWhat We've Done

To ensure you return to a safe work environment, we've implemented the following: