Ford Motor : Return To Work Non-Manufacturing Playbook- Working Together to Remain Safe and Healthy At Work (opens in new window)

The health and safety of all who enter our workplace is our number one priority. The information contained in the Return to Work Playbook represents Ford's current practices regarding the recommended operation of its non-manufacturing facilities, where and when permitted by law, during this time of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Unless noted as a global policy, practices / protocols may vary by region and by location.

Along with providing a copy of its current playbook to non-manufacturing Ford employees, the company is also providing a copy to its suppliers, business partners and relevant third parties to ensure they are all aware of its health and safety practices when they are on site at Ford facilities or are interacting with Ford personnel. The playbook was developed speciﬁcally for Ford and is subject to change over time as expert recommendations, regulatory guidance and industry practices mature.

Please Note: This playbook does not constitute legal advice, and you should not rely on it as best practices for your own workplace.

This playbook is to be used as a corporate and recommended practice guideline. It aligns with Centers for Disease Control, Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and World Health Organization recommendations to the greatest extent possible.

This is a working document that will be updated to reﬂect changes in directives and introduce new recommended practices as they become available. It is intended to support the Return to Work site team and to provide information and instruction for all who enter Ford facilities to keep them and others safe.

The Return to Work Playbook provides general recommendations for use in all Ford facilities. Because there may be circumstances unique to a location, there may be some cases in which a Ford facility must adapt the recommendations of the playbook to address that facility's speciﬁc requirements. Such exceptions must be authorized by senior leadership.

Additionally, all facilities must comply with all applicable laws, meaning that if there is a conﬂict between the recommendations in the Return to Work Playbook and the applicable law, the facility must follow the applicable law.

MESSAGE FROM LEADERSHIP

Team,

As we begin the process of returning our workforce to Ford facilities, our focus is on putting people ﬁrst. Ford is a family company, and nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people.

This Return to Work Playbook is designed to be a guide and resource for how we can work together to create a healthy workplace. It was developed by a cross-functional team at Ford and follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the World Health Organization. The playbook includes new health and wellbeing protocols, workforce readiness and the steps we have taken to ensure that our facilities are ready to begin operations.

Using the guidance outlined in the playbook, we have been preparing our facilities for a safe return by taking actions such as instituting new daily and weekly cleaning protocols, establishing hand sanitizer stations in areas where soap and water are not readily available, and modifying some of the traﬃc ﬂow and common areas in our facilities to increase the ability for social distancing.

But we can't do it alone.

Each of us plays an important role in keeping all of us safe. We need to continue to be vigilant, taking temperature checks daily, self-certifying, staying home if we - or anyone in our household - are sick, washing our hands frequently and maintaining social distancing.

This is a new journey for us. But history has shown us that the Ford spirit is strong, especially during diﬃcult times. I'm conﬁdent that we will get through this together.

Stay safe.

OUR TRUTHS

"THE REASON WE SHINE IN TOUGH TIMES IS THAT OUR VALUES GUIDE US AND INSPIRE US TO DO THE RIGHT THING." - BILL FORD

PUT PEOPLE FIRST

Self-certify each day and stay home if you or someone in your household isn't feeling well. Protect our employees, customers, partners and communities.

DO THE RIGHT THING

Be accountable to and trust in one another to contribute to a safe working environment. Wash your hands, wear personal protective equipment, practice social distancing and cooperate with cleaning protocols.

BE CURIOUS

Question and share new ways of working. Be innovative and agile, turning our current situation into an opportunity for learning and growth.

CREATE TOMORROW

Embrace the changes we need to run our business today AND look ahead to build our future together.

BUILT FORD TOUGH

Reﬂect on how we've overcome challenges in the past and be inspired by the courage and optimism of our teams working to overcome obstacles.

PLAY TO WIN

Meet our business challenges head on by being relentless in creating value for our customers and optimizing our ﬁtness.

ONE FORD

Rely on and care for our Ford family. Practice empathy, respect and openness. We will get through this together.

COVID19 - RETURN TO WORKPLACE GUIDE

• Cleaned and disinfected all common areas - including break and lunch areas, team rooms, entrances, locker rooms, restrooms and more

• Instituted daily and weekly cleaning protocols. Process coaches to utilize a daily checklist in manufacturing locations

• Established hand sanitizer stations in areas where soap and water are not nearby

• Implemented social distancing actions

• Developed training content in the form of a COVID-19 playbook, job aids, videos and single-point lessons

• Designed measures to control the ﬂow of people entering and exiting facilities

• Designed distancing measures in placement of workstations

• Designated work entrance, parking area, work area and restrooms established

Your health is our top priority as we prepare to return to our workplaces. Following guidance from global health experts, we've developed several resources including a care kit, training, processes and communications.

Your Health in MindWhat We've Done

To ensure you return to a safe work environment, we've implemented the following: