Ford Motor : Salutes America’s Hardest Working Men and Women on Labor Day; Invites Others to Share Stories with #HardestWorking

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Salutes America's Hardest Working Men and Women on Labor Day; Invites Others to Share Stories with #HardestWorking

• Ford - which helped create the middle class with the $5-a-day wage in 1914 and today employs the most U.S. hourly autoworkers - marks this Labor Day with a special campaign that celebrates America's hardest workers

• The campaign, featuring TV and digital films, runs this Labor Day weekend. Ford invites Americans to join by sharing stories of their work heroes tied to the hashtag #HardestWorking

• Ford moves America's workforce with its best-selling F-Series trucks, vehicles for police and first responders, as well as Transit and Econoline vans for businesses and entrepreneurs

•

Ford in September celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Henry Ford's manufacturing marvel that was modernized as a high-tech, sustainable production facility by Bill Ford

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 31, 2018 - While families and friends across the country enjoy barbecues and beaches this weekend, Ford also wants to help ensure the essence of the Labor Day holiday shines through by celebrating the people who keep America rolling.

Ford is today kicking off a campaign to honor America's workforce through television and digital creative. The spots feature Americans describing the hardest working person they know. Ford also is inviting people across the country to share stories - using the hashtag #HardestWorking - about their own labor heroes.

"We at Ford understand the value of hard work. That's why for 115 years we've been dedicated to building quality vehicles that help Americans get jobs done in their communities," said Joe Hinrichs, president, Global Operations, who started his Ford career as a plant manager in 2000. "Whether a dairy farmer in Wisconsin, a police officer in Tuscaloosa, or an auto worker in Ohio, we want to honor the hardest working men and women of America this Labor Day."

Henry Ford and the Ford Motor Company helped transform American life with the $5-a-day wage, bringing the best and brightest to his burgeoning factories in Metro Detroit. For more than a century, Ford has employed hundreds of thousands and today, it has more U.S. hourly autoworkers than any other auto company.

Throughout September, Ford also is highlighting its hard working employees at the iconic Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn as part of that facility's 100th anniversary. Henry Ford's marvel of vertically integrated manufacturing, which once employed more than 100,000, remains one the world's most successful, green and high-tech auto plants - now producing F-150 pickups.

Ford is the leading brand, based on 2017 sales, helping Americans get the job done day in and day out. Ford's best-selling F-Series trucks function as critical tools for small business owners across the country, powering construction sites and doing other heavy lifting.

Approximately two-thirds of new police vehicle sales are of Ford vehicles, and more municipalities and Class 4 and Class 5 operators opt for Ford trucks for heavy-duty towing and dump truck work, making the company's vehicles the leading choice in the industry.

And when hard-working Americans set out to hit the road for a break from it all, they turn to Ford to help them get away. With the best-selling F-Series trucks in America and the leading chassis for RVs, according to Statistical Surveys Inc., Ford is opening more doors and helping more Americans enjoy this Labor Day weekend than any other brand in America.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.