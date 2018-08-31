Log in
Ford Motor : Scraps Plan to Import China-Built Small Car Due to Tariffs--2nd Update

08/31/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. has ditched plans to import its Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S. starting next year, citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect in July.

Ford had planned to begin shipping a new version of the Focus from China, starting in the second half of 2019. But the 25% tariff now in place on U.S. imports from China upended the economic case for importing the vehicle, said Kumar Galhotra, head of Ford North America.

The tariff made it a "very difficult business case for us, so we're choosing to deploy these resources elsewhere," Mr. Galhotra told reporters during a conference call Friday.

Ford recently discontinued U.S. production of the Focus, but said it would re-enter the market next year as a small crossover utility vehicle imported from China. The decision to nix the import plan means the Focus nameplate will no longer be sold in the U.S., a spokesman said.

The move is a sign the Trump administration's trade policies have started to affect major production decisions in the auto industry. Until now, many auto executives have taken a wait-and-see approach, hopeful the administration would change course or strike deals with other countries.

Ford has said the new version of the Focus was seen as a relatively light seller in the U.S. -- projected at less than 50,000 vehicles annually -- and those volumes didn't warrant U.S. production.The company had said It would be less expensive to use excess factory space in China than it would be to continue building the Focus at the Detroit-area factory where it has been made for years.

In 2016, Ford said it would move Focus production to an existing factory in Mexico, but switched to the China-import plan last year, saying it would be about $500 million cheaper than the south-of-the-border move.

The 25% vehicle tariff that took effect in July has been problematic for some auto-parts suppliers, but has had minimal impact on auto makers. Few ship vehicles from China for sale in the U.S. General Motors Co. became t he only car company to do so in significant numbers in 2016, when it began importing a China-built Buick Envision SUV.

GM has asked the Trump administration for an exemption to the tariffs on the Envision and has indicated it could pull the vehicle from the U.S. market if the request isn't granted. Mr. Galhorta said Ford did not seek a tariff exemption for the Focus.

Mr. Galhotra said the decision would have 'marginal' impact on the auto maker's future sales in the U.S., where Ford plans to grow the number of nameplates it offers to 23 nameplates within five years -- from 20 today -- despite plans to eliminate several car lines. Ford has said it would add more trucks, SUVs, and electric and hybrid models to respond to consumer demands.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

