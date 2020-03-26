Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Senior Executives to Defer Some Pay for at Least Five Months Amid Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:15am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Ford Motor Co.'s top 300 senior executives will defer 20% to 50% of their salaries for at least five months starting May 1, and executive Chairman William Clay Ford Jr. will defer his entire pay for the entire period, President and Chief Executive Jim Hackett wrote in a letter to employees.

The company is deferring merit-based salary increases, suspending overtime for salaried employees and freezing hiring for noncritical positions, Mr. Hackett said Thursday.

Mr. Hackett said work schedules and compensation could be temporarily reduced for those whose jobs can't be done effectively away from Ford facilities, and those people might be offered voluntary sabbaticals. The company will continue to provide health insurance, and those exposed to the coronavirus who must quarantine themselves for 14 days will receive paid time off, Mr. Hackett.

The company has tried to reduce costs by suspending dividends and has tapped into its credit lines for $15 billion in additional cash.

"Candidly, though, we need to do much more given the sharp drop-off in demand for new vehicles and the shutdown of our plants worldwide," Mr. Hackett said.

Mr. Hackett said the company's goal is to weather the crisis without eliminating jobs. "Having said that, if the effects of the coronavirus on the global economy and Ford go on for longer -- or are more severe -- than we currently anticipate, we may have to take tougher actions," Mr. Hackett said. "But not today."

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09:15aFORD MOTOR : Senior Executives to Defer Some Pay for at Least Five Months Amid P..
DJ
08:32aFORD MOTOR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
07:08aFORD MOTOR : Aims to Restart Production at Key North American Plants
PU
03/25Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
03/25THE LATEST : Ford shares up 34% in two days amid stock rally
AQ
03/25Coronavirus Puts a Premium on Cash, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
03/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Coronavirus takes toll on the auto sector
03/25FORD MOTOR : Issues Two Safety Recalls for North America and One Safety Recall f..
PU
03/25FORD MOTOR : 3M, GE to produce needed medical equipment to combat COVID-19
AQ
03/24FORD MOTOR : This 1955 Thunderbird Has Seen Its Share of Showbiz Royalty
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 135 B
EBIT 2020 1 700 M
Net income 2020 823 M
Finance 2020 7 255 M
Yield 2020 8,61%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
EV / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 21 371 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,10  $
Last Close Price 5,39  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.04%21 371
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%172 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.82%65 124
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 159
DAIMLER AG-39.71%34 504
BMW AG-36.08%32 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group