Ford Motor : Sets New World Record for Largest Mustang Meeting with 1,326 Cars from Across Europe Gathering in Belgium

09/09/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Sets New World Record for Largest Mustang Meeting with 1,326 Cars from Across Europe Gathering in Belgium

  • Mustang owners from all over Europe help Ford set a new world record for the most Ford Mustang sport cars gathered together in a single location
  • Ford's world record-breaking Mustang gathering beats the previous record of 960 vehicles - also set by Ford in Toluca, Mexico, December 2017
  • Ford Mustang, the world's best-selling sports coupe, sold 5,500 vehicles in Europe in the first half of 2019, a 3.7 per cent increase compared with the same period last year

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 9, 2019 - Examples from every generation of Mustang since the iconic sports car's launch in 1964 converged on Ford's Lommel Proving Ground on September7, to help set a new world record for the largest number of Mustangs gathered in one place.

Ford smashed its own record of 960 vehicles, set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, with 1,326 Mustangs from all over Europe making the pilgrimage to the Ford testing facility in Belgium.

Watch a video of the day here.

More Mustangs are sold in Belgium per head than any other country in Europe, making Ford's Lommel Proving Ground the ideal location for the world record attempt. Now in its 55th year of production, Mustang was the world's best-selling sports coupe for the fourth year in a row in 2018. Sales continued rising in the first half of 2019, which saw 5,500 sales in Europe, a 3.7percent increase compared with the same period last year.*

Lommel Proving Ground

Ford's Lommel Proving Ground is where the company refines the sustainability, technology and driving dynamics of its vehicles in Europe. The facility covers an area of 3.22 km² and features 80 kilometres (50 miles) of track, some of which is designed to simulate public roads, while other tracks feature differing road surfaces enabling engineers to evaluate handling, braking, ride and comfort.

# # #

*The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

Ford Mustang CO2 emissions from 199 g/km, fuel-efficiency from 9.1 l/100 km

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO2 emissions and electric range are measured according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EC) 692/2008 as last amended. Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are specified for a vehicle variant and not for a single car. The applied standard test procedure enables comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. In addition to the fuel- efficiency of a car, driving behaviour as well as other non-technical factors play a role in determining a car's fuel/energy consumption, CO2 emissions and electric range. CO2 is the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.

Since 1 September 2017, certain new vehicles are being type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) according to (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended, which is a new, more realistic test procedure

for measuring fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Since 1 September 2018 the WLTP has begun replacing the New European Drive Cycle (NEDC), which is the outgoing test procedure. During NEDC Phase-out, WLTP fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are being correlated back to NEDC. There will be some variance to the previous fuel economy and emissions as some elements of the tests have altered i.e., the same car might have different fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 194,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Ford of Europe

Ford of Europe is responsible for producing, selling and servicing Ford brand vehicles in 50 individual markets and employs approximately 50,000 employees at its wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 64,000 people when unconsolidated businesses are included. In addition to Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Europe operations include Ford Customer Service Division and 20 manufacturing facilities (13 wholly owned facilities and seven unconsolidated joint venture facilities). The first Ford cars were shipped to Europe in 1903

- the same year Ford Motor Company was founded. European production started in 1911.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:11:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 6 382 M
Net income 2019 3 636 M
Finance 2019 7 562 M
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 7,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 37 265 M
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY22.09%37 265
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.75%184 029
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.26%84 238
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%55 367
DAIMLER AG-1.10%53 675
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.36%45 062
