Ford Motor : Sets New World Record for Largest Mustang Meeting with 1,326 Cars from Across Europe Gathering in Belgium

Ford Sets New World Record for Largest Mustang Meeting with 1,326 Cars from Across Europe Gathering in Belgium

Mustang owners from all over Europe help Ford set a new world record for the most Ford Mustang sport cars gathered together in a single location

Ford's world record-breaking Mustang gathering beats the previous record of 960 vehicles - also set by Ford in Toluca, Mexico, December 2017

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 9, 2019 - Examples from every generation of Mustang since the iconic sports car's launch in 1964 converged on Ford's Lommel Proving Ground on September7, to help set a new world record for the largest number of Mustangs gathered in one place.

Ford smashed its own record of 960 vehicles, set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, with 1,326 Mustangs from all over Europe making the pilgrimage to the Ford testing facility in Belgium.

More Mustangs are sold in Belgium per head than any other country in Europe, making Ford's Lommel Proving Ground the ideal location for the world record attempt. Now in its 55th year of production, Mustang was the world's best-selling sports coupe for the fourth year in a row in 2018. Sales continued rising in the first half of 2019, which saw 5,500 sales in Europe, a 3.7percent increase compared with the same period last year.*

Lommel Proving Ground

Ford's Lommel Proving Ground is where the company refines the sustainability, technology and driving dynamics of its vehicles in Europe. The facility covers an area of 3.22 km² and features 80 kilometres (50 miles) of track, some of which is designed to simulate public roads, while other tracks feature differing road surfaces enabling engineers to evaluate handling, braking, ride and comfort.

*The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

