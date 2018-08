Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) are trading lower Friday, after the company said it canceled plans to import the Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect in July. At 2:37 p.m. EDT, Ford shares were down 2.99% to $9.40, just above their 52-week low of $9.35, on heavier-than-average volume. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)