Ford Motor : Shuffles Roles for Two Top Executives

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. is shuffling roles for two of its top executives, splitting duties more sharply between its traditional car-making business and the mobility services it hopes will drive growth in the future.

Ford said Wednesday that Jim Farley, 56 years old, will become president of new businesses, technology and strategy, overseeing the company's push into self-driving vehicles and new mobility ventures, as it tries to pivot toward offering new ways for people to get around.

Mr. Farley has been Ford's president of global markets since 2017 and previously ran the European and global marketing.

Joe Hinrichs, 52, was named president of automotive, in charge of Ford's global operations. The post, which includes product development, manufacturing, purchasing and Ford's regional businesses -- including its struggling China unit -- gives Mr. Hinrichs control of essentially all of Ford's vehicle-making operations world-wide.

The moves solidify the roles of both Mr. Farley and Mr. Hinrichs as the two top lieutenants of Chief Executive Jim Hackett, who is under pressure to boost declining profits and lead Ford's push into new areas such as self-driving and electric cars.

"With this strong foundation in place for our auto and mobility businesses, we can now accelerate our transformation," Mr. Hackett said in a statement.

Auto makers increasingly find themselves running starkly different businesses: the low-margin, capital-intensive business of building and selling cars, while also laying out plans to offer customers services like robot-taxi networks and new apps in their dashboard displays.

During an appearance at the Detroit Economic Club Tuesday, Mr. Hackett said he is confident that his turnaround plan for the auto maker will start to pay off in 2019. Mr. Hackett was appointed to the top job in May of 2017, after running Ford's mobility business.

"We're turning the corner. Just trust me on this," he said.

Marcy Klevorn, who has been president of Ford's mobility business and reported to Mr. Hackett, will retire in October after serving a short stint as chief transformation officer, Ford said. In the statement, Mr. Hackett credited her with building a foundation for Ford's efforts in mobility services, including the development of a stand-alone entity to develop autonomous vehicles.

Hau Thai-Tang, now head of product development under Mr. Hackett, will report to Mr. Hinrichs, a spokesman said.

The changes take effect May 1, Ford said.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com