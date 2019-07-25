Log in
Ford Motor : Spin Announces Next Edition Scooter, Brand Refresh Amidst Rapid Nationwide Expansion

07/25/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Spin Announces Next Edition Scooter, Brand Refresh Amidst Rapid Nationwide Expansion

San Francisco, July 25, 2019 - Spin, part of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, today announced a plan to launch its newest electric scooter model to support growth and demand into new and existing markets. Starting next month, Spin's latest generation scooters will hit the streets of Portland, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Denver, Washington D.C., Kansas City, Memphis, and Minneapolis, with more cities across the United States to follow.

Spin customers will benefit from increased safety, security and reliability when the company launches its latest scooter. Designed to be a sturdier product and provide a safer, smoother, and more comfortable experience, the third edition Spin scooter features:

  • Larger frame, strengthened mechanical structure, and a wider and longer platform
  • More intuitive and responsive bike-handle braking system
  • Bigger (10-inch) tubeless tires, which provides better shock absorption over rough terrain and conditions
  • Rear drive high efficiency for improved acceleration and uphill performance
  • Custom security screws exclusively developed and manufactured for Spin's scooters to deter tampering and vandalism
  • Significantly extended battery life, enabling each scooter to ride up to 37.5 miles at full charge
  • Upgraded Spin authentication system that is uniquely associated with its modules

In June, Spin launched a pilot program to test its latest model of scooters in Baltimore, Maryland.

Initial testing allowed the company to assess performance, conduct safety checks, and ensure a high product quality. The pilot study also showed promising results for increasing gross profit margin, while decreasing costs associated with theft and vandalism.

"In our testing of the next edition Spin scooter, we have seen a significant increase in utilization and our customers are taking more rides and traveling longer distances," said Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Zaizhuang Cheng. "We will continue to support the creation of more durable and robust scooters in order to meet the market demand, and provide our riders with a safe, smooth, affordable, and reliable ride."

The company also revealed a new logo as it rolls out a brand refresh across its scooters, app and website. "Our redesigned logo draws inspiration from the excitement and joy of riding Spin scooters, and takes a bold yet playful approach to design," said Co-Founder and President Euwyn Poon. "Just as riders are able to adapt, react, and make plans at the spur of the moment, the logomark embodies a feeling of spontaneity and motion."

These two initiatives mark a season of rapid growth for Spin. Since the acquisition by Ford Smart Mobility in November 2018, Spin is the exclusive operator in 11 markets and has more than quadrupled the number of dockless scooter markets it operates-47 cities and college campuses. Spin has also significantly increased the size of its fleet by 1,900 percent and the number of rides by 1,100 percent.

For more information about Spin, visit https://www.spin.app/

To download the press kit containing visual assets, visit this link.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 16:14:09 UTC
