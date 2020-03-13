Log in
Ford Motor : Statement on Employees Working Remotely

03/13/2020 | 10:30am EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Statement on Employees Working Remotely

Ford's top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees, dealers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. Thankfully, the effect of the coronavirus on Ford employees so far has been very limited. In recent days, though, we concluded the issue has taken on a different dimension - and are continuing to act in real time to keep our people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in communities where we live and work. Therefore, starting Monday, we are instructing much of our global workforce - except those in business-critical roles that cannot be done away from Ford facilities - to work remotely until further notice. The action will additionally help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while maximizing the health of our business.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:29:05 UTC
