Ford Motor : Statement on Employees Working Remotely

Ford Statement on Employees Working Remotely

Ford's top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees, dealers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. Thankfully, the effect of the coronavirus on Ford employees so far has been very limited. In recent days, though, we concluded the issue has taken on a different dimension - and are continuing to act in real time to keep our people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in communities where we live and work. Therefore, starting Monday, we are instructing much of our global workforce - except those in business-critical roles that cannot be done away from Ford facilities - to work remotely until further notice. The action will additionally help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while maximizing the health of our business.

About Ford Motor Company

