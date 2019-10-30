Ford Motor : Statement on UAW-Ford Negotiations

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Statement on UAW-Ford Negotiations

The following statement is attributable to Bill Dirksen, Vice President, Labor Affairs, Ford Motor Company

Ford can confirm the UAW's announcement that the UAW and Ford have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a four-year contract. Further details will be provided at a later date.

