FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor : Statement on UAW-Ford Negotiations

10/30/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Statement on UAW-Ford Negotiations

The following statement is attributable to Bill Dirksen, Vice President, Labor Affairs, Ford Motor Company

Ford can confirm the UAW's announcement that the UAW and Ford have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a four-year contract. Further details will be provided at a later date.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 01:06:10 UTC
