Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Statement on the Death of Owen Bieber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:27pm EST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Statement on the Death of Owen Bieber

The following statement is attributable to Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company:

"I knew and respected Owen Bieber and he was instrumental in guiding the UAW through some of its most challenging times. He was an advocate for the union's membership and his leadership has had a lasting impact. Our thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time."

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
05:27pFORD MOTOR : Statement on the Death of Owen Bieber
PU
11:37aFORD MOTOR : Announces salute to dealers award winners honoring dealer contribut..
AQ
11:37aFORD MOTOR : Executive jim farley to speak at wolfe research global auto, auto t..
AQ
05:45aELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
01:51aGM Sends an Australian Icon--Its Holden Brand--to the Junkyard
DJ
02/15Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
02/15Jim Farley -- WSJ
DJ
02/14FORD MOTOR : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known ..
PU
02/14FORD MOTOR : How ford, bosch are using virtual reality to train technicians on a..
AQ
02/14FORD MOTOR : Executive Jim Farley to Speak at Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto T..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 144 B
EBIT 2020 5 408 M
Net income 2020 3 187 M
Finance 2020 4 759 M
Yield 2020 7,16%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 32 116 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,45  $
Last Close Price 8,10  $
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-12.90%32 116
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.71%195 255
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.28%92 918
DAIMLER AG-12.77%49 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.03%49 672
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.49%46 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group