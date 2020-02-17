Ford Motor : Statement on the Death of Owen Bieber

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Statement on the Death of Owen Bieber

The following statement is attributable to Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company:

"I knew and respected Owen Bieber and he was instrumental in guiding the UAW through some of its most challenging times. He was an advocate for the union's membership and his leadership has had a lasting impact. Our thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time."

