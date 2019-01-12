Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Surpasses 1 Million Truck Sales in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 10:14am EST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Surpasses 1 Million Truck Sales in 2018

Ford extended its market dominance in trucks again in 2018 with more than 1.075 million F-Series sold globally

Using average U.S. transaction pricing of $46,700, F-Series estimated sales revenue of $50 billion would be greater than the 2018 revenues of Fortune 500 companies including Oracle, American Express or Best Buy

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 12, 2019 - It would take more than eight hours in a commercial jet flying more than 500 miles per hour to travel the full length, parked bumper-to-bumper, of all the Ford F-Series trucks sold globally in 2018 as the company marks 42 years as America's best-selling truck and 37 years as America's best-selling vehicle. During that flight, Ford would have sold nearly 1,000 more F-Series trucks.

"From Ranger to Transit, we're proud and honored to help our global truck and commercial vehicle customers get the job done around the planet," said Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president, Global Markets. "But it's our F-Series juggernaut that leads the world in sales, capability and smart technology, setting the bar others follow."

Ford sold more than 1.075 million F-Series trucks globally in 2018, averaging a sale every 29.3 seconds. Lined bumper-to-bumper, F-Series trucks would stretch more than 4,000 miles - greater than the distance from Dallas to Honolulu.

If Ford F-Series were its own business using average U.S. transaction prices of $46,700 to calculate revenues, F-Series would have the equivalent of $50 billion in revenues, or greater revenues than Oracle ($37 billion), American Express ($35 billion) or Best Buy ($42 billion).

Along with increased sales volumes, F-Series average transaction prices have steadily grown since the 2014 debut of the new F-150 with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body, climbing an average of $7,400 per truck.

Ford offers an F-Series pickup for every truck customer - from the work-ready F-150 XL starting at an MSRP of $28,155 to the top-of-the-line F-450 Super Duty Limited starting at an MSRP of $86,505.

Of course, the resounding success of Ford Motor Company's F-Series would not be possible without the hardworking employees at Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant, Ohio Assembly Plant and Dearborn Truck Plant, along with those at Ford's Product Development Center in Dearborn.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 15:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:14aFORD MOTOR : Surpasses 1 Million Truck Sales in 2018
PU
02:12aFORD MOTOR : reveals plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain
AQ
01/11GM bucks gloomy earnings forecast trend, shares jump
RE
01/11GM bucks gloomy earnings forecast trend, shares jump
RE
01/11FORD MOTOR : plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, Unite union says
RE
01/11FORD MOTOR : plans to cut 1,150 jobs in UK amid operational overhaul
AQ
01/11FORD MOTOR : Plans to Cut 1,150 Jobs in UK Amid European Overhaul
DJ
01/11FORD MOTOR : China December Sales
PU
01/11FORD MOTOR : German economy ministry in talks with Ford about planned job cuts
RE
01/11FORD MOTOR : Shrinks In Europe as Sales Slide
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 724 M
Net income 2018 5 071 M
Finance 2018 9 543 M
Yield 2018 7,98%
P/E ratio 2018 6,93
P/E ratio 2019 6,84
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 35 085 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,81 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY13.33%34 687
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN2.35%85 157
DAIMLER6.52%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.60%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.