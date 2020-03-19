Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Temporarily Suspends South American Production in Response to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 10:43pm EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Motor Company Temporarily Suspends South American Production in Response to Coronavirus

  • Production at Ford's Brazilian and Argentine manufacturing facilities will be temporarily suspended
  • Decision taken in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus in South America
  • Action will additionally help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while maximizing the health of our business

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 19, 2020 - Ford Motor Company will temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing sites in Brazil - Camaçari (BA), Taubaté (SP) and Troller's plant in Horizonte (Ceará) - and at the Pacheco plant in Argentina, in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus in South America. Effective from March 23 in Brazil and March 25 in Argentina, this action aims specially to keep employees safe and help limit the spread of the virus, as well to adjust the production volumes to the lower consumer demand due to this unprecedented situation.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Ford has taken all possible measures to minimize the impact of coronavirus, including asking all employees to work remotely unless they are performing a business-critical job that requires being onsite, limiting visitors to the plants, and increasing the frequency of cleaning at the company's facilities, among others.

"Ford's top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and partners. This action will additionally help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while maximizing the health of our business during this challenging time for the entire economy", said Lyle Watters, president, Ford South America.

In Brazil, the temporary suspension at the Camaçari (BA), Taubaté (SP) and Troller's plants in Horizonte (CE) will be effective from March 23. The plants are scheduled to restart on April 13, and Camaçari will resume operations working from three to two shifts. In Argentina, production at the Pacheco plant will be halted from March 25, and operations are scheduled to restart on April 6.

"In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to put our people first," added Watters. "We will continue working closely with our unions and other local partners to explore additional protocols and procedures to help prevent the virus dissemination and define new, work practices for our plant restart plans, based on what we've learned."

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 02:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:43pFORD MOTOR : Temporarily Suspends South American Production in Response to Coron..
PU
05:19pFORD MOTOR CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
05:04pCompanies Are Suspending Dividends Because of the Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
04:22pGuess, Williams-Sonoma rise; Ford, Vail Resorts fall
AQ
01:43pFORD MOTOR : Nixes Dividend, Suspends Guidance -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:24pFORD MOTOR : Nixes Dividend, Suspends Guidance -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:56aFORD MOTOR : Launches new 'built to lend a hand,' providing new car buyers peace..
AQ
11:16aFORD MOTOR : Nixes Dividend, Suspends Guidance -- Update
DJ
11:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
10:29aFORD MOTOR : Nixes Dividend, Suspends Guidance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 137 B
EBIT 2020 3 488 M
Net income 2020 3 290 M
Finance 2020 5 852 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,07x
Capitalization 17 723 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8,68  $
Last Close Price 4,47  $
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 94,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-51.94%17 842
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.13%161 193
VOLKSWAGEN AG-50.52%51 937
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.79%36 458
BMW AG-46.49%27 504
DAIMLER AG-55.28%25 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group