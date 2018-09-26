Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ford Motor : Trump's tariffs on metals costs Ford $1 billion, CEO says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 07:08pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble vehicles at a plant of Changan Ford in Harbin

(Reuters) - Steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration has cost Ford Motor Co about $1 billion, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

"From Ford’s perspective the metals tariffs took about $1 billion in profit from us," CEO James Hackett said at a Bloomberg conference in New York, "The irony of which is we source most of that in the U.S. today anyway. If it goes on any longer, it will do more damage." He did not specify what period the $1 billion covered.

Despite buying the vast majority of steel and aluminum for U.S. production domestically, the tariffs could result in higher domestic commodity prices, according to Ford.

Ford shares were down 0.7 percent at $9.32.

The United States said in March it would impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. The tariffs on the imports from most countries have allowed U.S. producers to raise their prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs will boost car prices by hiking commodity costs for manufacturers, automakers have warned.

During the presidential campaign, Trump lambasted U.S. trade deficits as detrimental to American manufacturers and workers.

Since taking office, Trump has pursued a policy of escalating tariffs that he says will reverse that trend, including waging an increasingly bitter trade war with China.

The auto industry is bracing for a possible new round of tariffs. On May 23 Trump ordered a "Section 232" national security investigation into whether to impose a 25 percent tariff on vehicle and auto parts imported from the European Union and other trading partners.

The section, included in the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, allows the president to adjust imports through tariffs if they threaten national security.

At a briefing in Detroit on Wednesday, officials from analytics data firm IHS Markit said if the Trump administration imposed the Section 232 tariffs globally, it would have far-reaching consequences for the U.S. auto industry as well as the broader economy.

IHS Markit estimates that full implementation of the 232 tariffs would add between $1,800 and $5,700 to a new vehicle's price tag and cut new auto sales by around 2.2 million units in 2020 as well as slice total sales to as little as 14.5 million units from expectations of 17 million vehicles this year.

The new tariffs would also cost around 300,000 in auto-related jobs in factories and dealerships across the country, and slash U.S. economic growth by 1.1 percentage points to 2.2 percent, IHS said.

In July Ford lowered its full-year earnings forecast due to slumping sales and trade tariffs on China as well as its struggling business in Europe.

The automaker's difficulties in boosting sales in China have showed no signs of ending despite taking steps to bring new products to market.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Sanjana Shivdas and Nick Carey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
07:28pFORD MOTOR : Fremont Motors and local community to raise as much as $6,000 for t..
AQ
07:26pFORD MOTOR : Uber and lyft announce agreement to share data through new platform..
PU
07:08pFORD MOTOR : Trump's tariffs on metals costs Ford $1 billion, CEO says
RE
07:05pFORD MOTOR : Trump's tariffs on metals costs Ford $1 billion, CEO says
RE
06:24pFORD MOTOR : CEO Says Company Spending $1 Billion Due to Metal Tariffs -- Reuter..
DJ
06:06pFord Looks to Expand Alliances With Volkswagen, Mahindra -Reuters
DJ
04:21pFord expands partnership talks with VW and Mahindra to cut costs
RE
02:41pEDGE ST DOCUMENTARY, PART III : Ford’s Quickest ST Ever
PU
01:28pFORD MOTOR COMPANY : Focuses on SUNY Canton's Automotive Program
AQ
11:16aExclusive - Carmakers trigger Brexit contingency plans as 'no deal' fears gro..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:34a44 Of 101 S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Yield 3% To 6% To September 2019 
09:40aFord says its lost $1B from tariffs damage 
09/25Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside For September 
09/25FORD : Have We Hit Bottom? 
09/25Argo AI could pay off for Ford 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 569 M
Net income 2018 5 506 M
Finance 2018 9 921 M
Yield 2018 7,37%
P/E ratio 2018 6,75
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 37 426 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.82%37 426
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.44%205 759
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%88 039
DAIMLER-20.72%68 881
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%60 371
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-10.42%56 391
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.