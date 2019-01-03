Ford Motor : U.S. December Sales

Log in
01/03/2019 | 04:04pm CET

DECEMBER 2018 SALESHIGHLIGHTS

Total Vehicle

Retail

Fleet

Truck

SUV

Car

U.S. Sales

220,774

167,705

53,069

106,599

79,225

34,950

Versus

December

-8.8%

-4.8%

-19.5%

-3.8%

-4.4%

-27.8%

2017

  • Full-year Ford U.S. sales totaled 2,497,318 vehicles, with Ford marking its ninth straight year as America's favorite brand

  • A continued stronger mix of trucks and SUVs expanded transaction pricing for another new record of $38,400, a $1,600 increase over December last year; this compares to a $470 increase for the overall industry at just $34,000 per vehicle

  • Full-year F-Series sales were up 1.4 percent on a total of 909,330 trucks sold for 2018 and the 42nd consecutive year for F-Series as America's best-selling pickup

  • Ford sold a total of 217,653 commercial vans in 2018, making it the best-seller of commercial vans in America for 40 straight years

  • Ford SUV sales totaled 797,238- a new sales record for Ford SUVs; this comes on the success of the all-new Expedition and EcoSport, setting the Ford brand up well as it transitions to the all-new Explorer and Escape later this year

  • Due to order timing, daily rental sales were down; Ford fleet sales declined 19.5 percent in December, with daily rental down 41.5 percent

  • Lincoln Dealers reported their best retail sales month since March, 2007 on strong SUV sales performance; Lincoln SUVs were up across the board

# # #

AboutFordMotorCompany

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.

"December capped another strong year for Ford and the industry -- Ford sold more than 900,000 F-Series trucks in 2018 to extend our leadership position to 42 consecutive years as America's best-selling pickup; our commercial vans mark 40 straight years of leadership and we had a record year for Ford SUVs, all of which helped us post our ninth straight year as America's best-selling brand."

- Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,

U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

WINNING PORTFOLIO

Ford trucks

Ford SUVs

Ford commercial vans

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln Nautilus

F-Series finished 2018 with a record 10 straight months above 70,000 pickups sold; the year saw 909,330 trucks sold, while 87,772 trucks were sold inDecember. With 42 years now as America's best-selling truck, Ford F- Series had record transaction prices in 2018ondemand forhigh-series pickups.

Ford Expedition posted a retail sales gain of 47.2 percent in December and a 35.4 percent retail increase for the year. This comes with the addition of Ford EcoSport to the SUV lineup, for total sales of 54,348 SUVs in 2018, providing Ford brand SUVs with another record sales year.

Ford Transit totaled 137,794 vans sold in 2018, making it America's best-selling commercial van. Ford has now been America's best-selling commercial van line for 40 straight years, with overall sales totaling 217,653 vehicles.

Lincoln Navigator sales were hot all year, posting a 43.6 percent gain in December on tight inventory. High- series Lincoln Black Label and Reserve Navigators represented 90 percent of the SUV's sales mix. This bodes well for Lincoln SUVs, as the all- new Aviator is poised to hit the market this summer.

After its launch in November, the new Lincoln Nautilus boosted retail sales again, with a 28.0 percent retail increase in December. Dealer inventory continues to move quickly. Robust demand, a $4,700 gain in transaction prices over year ago and strong growth in key luxury markets have made Nautilus an instant hit.

DECEMBER 2018 INVENTORY/FLEET RESULTS

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

DECEMBER 2018

CONTACT

Erich Merkle 313.806.4562 emerkle2@ford.com

DECEMBER 2018 SALES

FORD MOTOR COMPANY DECEMBER 2018 U.S. SALES

SALES BY BRAND

Ford

209,248

231,430

Lincoln

11,526

10,619

Total vehicles

220,774

242,049

SALES BY TYPE

Cars

34,950

48,380

SUVs

79,225

82,881

Trucks

106,599

110,788

Total vehicles

220,774

242,049

FORD BRAND

Fiesta

4,309

3,657

Focus

3,661

11,237

C-MAX

16

1,416

Fusion

16,052

17,444

Taurus

2,750

2,719

Police Interceptor Sedan

725

675

GT

1

9

Mustang

4,392

7,714

Ford Cars

31,906

44,871

EcoSport

5,472

0

Escape

20,147

26,253

Edge

15,133

13,660

Flex

1,445

1,834

Explorer

19,586

25,375

Police Interceptor Utility

2,707

3,191

Expedition

6,253

5,458

Ford SUVs

70,743

75,771

F-Series

87,772

89,385

E-Series

3,149

3,911

Transit

11,348

12,380

Transit Connect

3,188

3,973

Heavy trucks

1,142

1,139

Ford Trucks

106,599

110,788

Ford Brand

209,248

231,430

LINCOLN BRAND

MKZ

1,874

2,293

MKS

0

0

Continental

1,170

1,216

Lincoln Cars

3,044

3,509

MKC

2,774

2,504

Nautilus/MKX

3,364

2,976

MKT

271

186

Navigator

2,073

1,444

Lincoln SUVs

8,482

7,110

Lincoln Brand

11,526

10,619

December

%

%

2018 2017

Change

Change

-9.6

2,393,731

2,475,556

-3.3

8.5

103,587

111,159

-6.8

-8.8

2,497,318

2,586,715

-3.5

-27.8

486,024

595,390

-18.4

-4.4

872,215

867,909

0.5

-3.8

1,139,079

1,123,416

1.4

-8.8

2,497,318

2,586,715

-3.5

17.8

51,730

46,249

11.9

-67.4

113,345

158,385

-28.4

-98.9

6,683

18,390

-63.7

-8.0

173,600

209,623

-17.2

1.1

28,706

33,242

-13.6

7.4

7,382

7,994

-7.7

-88.9

126

89

41.6

-43.1

75,842

81,866

-7.4

-28.9

457,414

555,838

-17.7

N/A

54,348

0

N/A

-23.3

272,228

308,296

-11.7

10.8

134,122

142,603

-5.9

-21.2

20,308

22,389

-9.3

-22.8

227,732

238,056

-4.3

-15.2

33,839

33,075

2.3

14.6

54,661

51,883

5.4

-6.6

797,238

796,302

0.1

-1.8

909,330

896,764

1.4

-19.5

47,936

53,304

-10.1

-8.3

137,794

127,360

8.2

-19.8

31,923

34,473

-7.4

0.3

12,096

11,515

5.0

-3.8

1,139,079

1,123,416

1.4

-9.6

2,393,731

2,475,556

-3.3

-18.3

19,852

27,387

-27.5

N/A

0

153

-100.0

-3.8

8,758

12,012

-27.1

-13.3

28,610

39,552

-27.7

10.8

26,241

27,048

-3.0

13.0

28,573

31,031

-7.9

45.7

2,324

3,005

-22.7

43.6

17,839

10,523

69.5

19.3

74,977

71,607

4.7

8.5

103,587

111,159

-6.8

Year-to-Date 2018 2017

Ford Motor Company published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 15:03:01 UTC
