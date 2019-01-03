Ford Motor : U.S. December Sales

DECEMBER 2018 SALESHIGHLIGHTS

Total Vehicle Retail Fleet Truck SUV Car U.S. Sales 220,774 167,705 53,069 106,599 79,225 34,950 Versus December -8.8% -4.8% -19.5% -3.8% -4.4% -27.8% 2017

 Full-year Ford U.S. sales totaled 2,497,318 vehicles, with Ford marking its ninth straight year as America's favorite brand

 A continued stronger mix of trucks and SUVs expanded transaction pricing for another new record of $38,400, a $1,600 increase over December last year; this compares to a $470 increase for the overall industry at just $34,000 per vehicle

 Full-year F-Series sales were up 1.4 percent on a total of 909,330 trucks sold for 2018 and the 42nd consecutive year for F-Series as America's best-selling pickup

 Ford sold a total of 217,653 commercial vans in 2018, making it the best-seller of commercial vans in America for 40 straight years

 Ford SUV sales totaled 797,238- a new sales record for Ford SUVs; this comes on the success of the all-new Expedition and EcoSport, setting the Ford brand up well as it transitions to the all-new Explorer and Escape later this year

 Due to order timing, daily rental sales were down; Ford fleet sales declined 19.5 percent in December, with daily rental down 41.5 percent

 Lincoln Dealers reported their best retail sales month since March, 2007 on strong SUV sales performance; Lincoln SUVs were up across the board

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.

"December capped another strong year for Ford and the industry -- Ford sold more than 900,000 F-Series trucks in 2018 to extend our leadership position to 42 consecutive years as America's best-selling pickup; our commercial vans mark 40 straight years of leadership and we had a record year for Ford SUVs, all of which helped us post our ninth straight year as America's best-selling brand."

- Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,

U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

WINNING PORTFOLIO

Ford trucks

Ford SUVs

Ford commercial vans

Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln Nautilus

F-Series finished 2018 with a record 10 straight months above 70,000 pickups sold; the year saw 909,330 trucks sold, while 87,772 trucks were sold inDecember. With 42 years now as America's best-selling truck, Ford F- Series had record transaction prices in 2018ondemand forhigh-series pickups.

Ford Expedition posted a retail sales gain of 47.2 percent in December and a 35.4 percent retail increase for the year. This comes with the addition of Ford EcoSport to the SUV lineup, for total sales of 54,348 SUVs in 2018, providing Ford brand SUVs with another record sales year.

Ford Transit totaled 137,794 vans sold in 2018, making it America's best-selling commercial van. Ford has now been America's best-selling commercial van line for 40 straight years, with overall sales totaling 217,653 vehicles.

Lincoln Navigator sales were hot all year, posting a 43.6 percent gain in December on tight inventory. High- series Lincoln Black Label and Reserve Navigators represented 90 percent of the SUV's sales mix. This bodes well for Lincoln SUVs, as the all- new Aviator is poised to hit the market this summer.

After its launch in November, the new Lincoln Nautilus boosted retail sales again, with a 28.0 percent retail increase in December. Dealer inventory continues to move quickly. Robust demand, a $4,700 gain in transaction prices over year ago and strong growth in key luxury markets have made Nautilus an instant hit.

