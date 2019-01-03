Ford Motor : U.S. December Sales

Full-year Ford U.S. sales totaled 2,497,318vehicles,with Ford marking its ninth straight year asAmerica's favoritebrand
A continued stronger mix of trucks and SUVsexpanded transaction pricing for another new recordof $38,400, a $1,600 increase over December lastyear; this compares to a $470 increase for theoverall industry at just $34,000 per vehicle
Full-year F-Series sales were up 1.4 percenton a total of 909,330 trucks sold for 2018 and the 42ndconsecutive year for F-Series as America's best-selling pickup
Ford sold a total of 217,653 commercial vans in2018,making it the best-seller of commercial vans inAmerica for 40 straight years
Ford SUV sales totaled 797,238-a new salesrecord for Ford SUVs;this comes on the success ofthe all-new Expedition and EcoSport, setting the Fordbrand up well as it transitions to the all-new Explorerand Escape later this year
Due to order timing, daily rental sales were down;Ford fleet sales declined 19.5 percent in December,with daily rental down 41.5 percent
Lincoln Dealers reported their best retail salesmonth since March, 2007on strong SUV salesperformance; Lincoln SUVs were up across the board
"December capped another strong year for Ford and the industry-- Fordsold more than 900,000 F-Series trucks in 2018 to extend ourleadership position to42 consecutive years as America's best-sellingpickup; our commercial vans mark 40 straight years of leadership andwe had a record year for Ford SUVs, all of which helped us post ourninth straight year as America's best-selling brand."
-Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,
U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service
WINNING PORTFOLIO
Ford trucks
Ford SUVs
Ford commercial vans
Lincoln Navigator
Lincoln Nautilus
F-Series finished 2018 with a record 10straight months above 70,000 pickups sold; the year saw 909,330 trucks sold,while 87,772 trucks were sold inDecember. With 42 years now asAmerica's best-selling truck, Ford F-Series had record transaction prices in 2018ondemand forhigh-series pickups.
Ford Expedition posted a retail sales gain of 47.2 percent in Decemberand a 35.4 percent retail increase forthe year. This comes with the additionof Ford EcoSport to the SUV lineup,for total sales of 54,348 SUVs in 2018, providing Ford brand SUVs withanother record sales year.
Ford Transit totaled 137,794 vanssold in 2018, making it America'sbest-selling commercial van. Fordhas now been America's best-sellingcommercial van line for 40 straightyears, with overall sales totaling217,653 vehicles.
Lincoln Navigator sales were hot all year, posting a 43.6 percent gain inDecember on tight inventory. High-series Lincoln Black Label and Reserve Navigators represented 90percent of the SUV's sales mix. Thisbodes well for Lincoln SUVs, as the all-new Aviator is poised to hit the marketthis summer.
After its launch in November, thenew Lincoln Nautilus boosted retailsales again, with a 28.0 percent retail increase in December. Dealer inventory continues to move quickly. Robust demand, a $4,700gain in transaction prices over yearago and strong growth in key luxury markets have made Nautilus aninstant hit.
