Ford Motor : U.S. Sales Reports

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification;mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com .

As America's best-selling van, Transit is a staple with Commercial and first responders. Transit begins the year posting record Q1 sales on volumes of 36,836 vans. Combined, Ford van sales totaled 54,499 vans, posting an increase of 5.7 percent in Q1.

As America's truck leader, Ford total pickup sales are down 7.4 percent for the quarter. Stock levels are well positioned at the end of Q1 despite plant closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown, Ford brand SUV retail sales are off 12.7 percent. Sales of the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer SUV bucked this trend in Q1 posting a retail sales gain of 10.5 percent. In Q1, Explorer had double-digit retail sales growth in many parts of the country including the Great Lakes, central and coastal regions.

Lincoln's newest SUVs -- the all-new Aviator and Corsair -- lift Lincoln retail sales 6.9 percent in Q1. Aviator continues to deliver strong incremental sales to overall Lincoln volumes, adding 5,666 vehicles to the Lincoln portfolio, while attracting younger buyers to Lincoln showrooms. The fastest rate of growth is coming from buyers 35 to 44 years old.

Ford and Lincoln dealers are also responding to the crisis with countless acts of community support, hygenic cleaning processes and innovative sales and service processes to safeguard employees and customers, including remote sales and pick-up and delivery services.