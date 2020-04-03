Ford Motor : U.S. Sales Reports

Amid Coronavirus, Ford Overall U.S. Sales Decline 12.5 Percent - Van and Explorer Sales Buck the Trend Posting Gains; Lincoln Retail Sales Up 7 Percent
Q 1 2 0 2 0 S A L E S
Total Vehicle
Truck
SUV
Car
U.S. Sales
516,330
263,757
189,720
62,853
Versus
-12.5%
-5.4%
-11.0%
-36.0%
Q1 2019
H I G H L I G H T S
Amid the nation's outbreak of coronavirus and multiple
state stay-at-home orders, Ford's overall Q1 sales
declined 12.5 percent.
Ford's overall inventory levels remain in good shape during
a period of production downtime and lower industry sales;
overall days' supply at Ford stands at 100 days at the end
of March.
"At Ford we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute In these unprecedented times. Our dealers and employees have jumped into action to support healthcare workers, their communities and millions of our customers. Our Ford team is working around the clock on everything from building healthcare equipment, assisting our dealership network and providing our customers peace of mind through deferred vehicle payments. I have never been more proud of our team."
Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service
W I N N I N G P O R T F O L I O
With sales of 186,562 pickups, F-Series begins the year
as America's best-selling vehicle; while sales are down
13.1 percent, the decline is explained by the timing of our
fleet sales and weaker retail sales in March due to
coronavirus.
Ford overall van sales total 54,499 vans- up 5.7 percent.
As America's best-selling van, Transit sales increase 15.7
percent on sales of 36,836 vans for the quarter -the best
sales start since its launch in 2014.
Explorer begins the year as America's best-selling mid-
size SUV on sales of 56,310 vehicles. Q1 retail sales of
the all-new Ford Explorer increase 10.5 percent, while ST
Explorer retail sales gain 32 percent over year ago. Overall
Ford brand SUV sales are down 12.7 percent in Q1.
Ford's performance lineup of vehicles saw strong gains.
Mustang begins the year with sales of 18,069 vehicles,
representing a 6.8 percent gain, while GT350/Shelby
GT500 sales doubled.
Lincoln Q1 retail sales increase 6.9 percent, while Lincoln
total sales expand 2.3 percent
Led by Aviator, Lincoln SUVs expand 12.2 percent at
retail on new product introductions. Overall Lincoln SUV
sales totaled 20,516 vehicles, representing an increase of
6.1 percent.
Lincoln Corsair sales expand as inventory transitions
from MKC.Corsair completed its transition from MKC at
the end of Q1. Combined Corsair and MKC retail sales are
up 3.8 percent, compared to MKC volumes a year ago.
Ford Commercial
Ford Trucks
Ford SUVs
Lincoln SUVs
Ford, Lincoln Dealers
As America's best-selling van, Transit is a staple with Commercial and first responders. Transit begins the year posting record Q1 sales on volumes of 36,836 vans. Combined, Ford van sales totaled 54,499 vans, posting an increase of 5.7 percent in Q1.
As America's truck leader, Ford total pickup sales are down 7.4 percent for the quarter. Stock levels are well positioned at the end of Q1 despite plant closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Amid the coronavirus shutdown, Ford brand SUV retail sales are off 12.7 percent. Sales of the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer SUV bucked this trend in Q1 posting a retail sales gain of 10.5 percent. In Q1, Explorer had double-digit retail sales growth in many parts of the country including the Great Lakes, central and coastal regions.
Lincoln's newest SUVs -- the all-new Aviator and Corsair -- lift Lincoln retail sales 6.9 percent in Q1. Aviator continues to deliver strong incremental sales to overall Lincoln volumes, adding 5,666 vehicles to the Lincoln portfolio, while attracting younger buyers to Lincoln showrooms. The fastest rate of growth is coming from buyers 35 to 44 years old.
Ford and Lincoln dealers are also responding to the crisis with countless acts of community support, hygenic cleaning processes and innovative sales and service processes to safeguard employees and customers, including remote sales and pick-up and delivery services.