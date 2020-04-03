Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor : U.S. Sales Reports

04/03/2020

Amid Coronavirus, Ford Overall U.S. Sales Decline 12.5 Percent - Van and Explorer Sales Buck the Trend Posting Gains; Lincoln Retail Sales Up 7 Percent

Q 1 2 0 2 0 S A L E S

Total Vehicle

Truck

SUV

Car

U.S. Sales

516,330

263,757

189,720

62,853

Versus

-12.5%

-5.4%

-11.0%

-36.0%

Q1 2019

H I G H L I G H T S

Amid the nation's outbreak of coronavirus and multiple

state stay-at-home orders, Ford's overall Q1 sales

declined 12.5 percent.

Ford's overall inventory levels remain in good shape during

a period of production downtime and lower industry sales;

overall days' supply at Ford stands at 100 days at the end

of March.

"At Ford we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute In these unprecedented times. Our dealers and employees have jumped into action to support healthcare workers, their communities and millions of our customers. Our Ford team is working around the clock on everything from building healthcare equipment, assisting our dealership network and providing our customers peace of mind through deferred vehicle payments. I have never been more proud of our team."

  • Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

W I N N I N G P O R T F O L I O

With sales of 186,562 pickups, F-Series begins the year

as America's best-selling vehicle; while sales are down

13.1 percent, the decline is explained by the timing of our

fleet sales and weaker retail sales in March due to

coronavirus.

Ford overall van sales total 54,499 vans- up 5.7 percent.

As America's best-selling van, Transit sales increase 15.7

percent on sales of 36,836 vans for the quarter -the best

sales start since its launch in 2014.

Explorer begins the year as America's best-selling mid-

size SUV on sales of 56,310 vehicles. Q1 retail sales of

the all-new Ford Explorer increase 10.5 percent, while ST

Explorer retail sales gain 32 percent over year ago. Overall

Ford brand SUV sales are down 12.7 percent in Q1.

Ford's performance lineup of vehicles saw strong gains.

Mustang begins the year with sales of 18,069 vehicles,

representing a 6.8 percent gain, while GT350/Shelby

GT500 sales doubled.

Lincoln Q1 retail sales increase 6.9 percent, while Lincoln

total sales expand 2.3 percent

Led by Aviator, Lincoln SUVs expand 12.2 percent at

retail on new product introductions. Overall Lincoln SUV

sales totaled 20,516 vehicles, representing an increase of

6.1 percent.

Lincoln Corsair sales expand as inventory transitions

from MKC.Corsair completed its transition from MKC at

the end of Q1. Combined Corsair and MKC retail sales are

up 3.8 percent, compared to MKC volumes a year ago.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Companyis a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification;mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D.

Ford Commercial

Ford Trucks

Ford SUVs

Lincoln SUVs

Ford, Lincoln Dealers

As America's best-selling van, Transit is a staple with Commercial and first responders. Transit begins the year posting record Q1 sales on volumes of 36,836 vans. Combined, Ford van sales totaled 54,499 vans, posting an increase of 5.7 percent in Q1.

As America's truck leader, Ford total pickup sales are down 7.4 percent for the quarter. Stock levels are well positioned at the end of Q1 despite plant closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown, Ford brand SUV retail sales are off 12.7 percent. Sales of the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer SUV bucked this trend in Q1 posting a retail sales gain of 10.5 percent. In Q1, Explorer had double-digit retail sales growth in many parts of the country including the Great Lakes, central and coastal regions.

Lincoln's newest SUVs -- the all-new Aviator and Corsair -- lift Lincoln retail sales 6.9 percent in Q1. Aviator continues to deliver strong incremental sales to overall Lincoln volumes, adding 5,666 vehicles to the Lincoln portfolio, while attracting younger buyers to Lincoln showrooms. The fastest rate of growth is coming from buyers 35 to 44 years old.

Ford and Lincoln dealers are also responding to the crisis with countless acts of community support, hygenic cleaning processes and innovative sales and service processes to safeguard employees and customers, including remote sales and pick-up and delivery services.

Q 1 2 0 2 0 S A L E S

FORD MOTOR COMPANY FIRST QUARTER 2020 U.S. SALES

Q1

%

Year-to-Date

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

SALES BY BRAND

Ford

490,769

565,274

-13.2

490,769

565,274

-13.2

Lincoln

25,561

24,975

2.3

25,561

24,975

2.3

Total vehicles

516,330

590,249

-12.5

516,330

590,249

-12.5

SALES BY TYPE

Cars

62,853

98,265

-36.0

62,853

98,265

-36.0

SUVs

189,720

213,086

-11.0

189,720

213,086

-11.0

Trucks

263,757

278,898

-5.4

263,757

278,898

-5.4

Total vehicles

516,330

590,249

-12.5

516,330

590,249

-12.5

FORD BRAND

Fiesta

2,723

15,943

-82.9

2,723

15,943

-82.9

Focus

0

10,349

N/A

0

10,349

N/A

C-MAX

0

17

N/A

0

17

N/A

Fusion

36,937

41,683

-11.4

36,937

41,683

-11.4

Taurus

0

7,630

N/A

0

7,630

N/A

GT

79

84

-6.0

79

84

-6.0

Mustang

18,069

16,917

6.8

18,069

16,917

6.8

Ford Cars

57,808

92,623

-37.6

57,808

92,623

-37.6

EcoSport

12,923

12,879

0.3

12,923

12,879

0.3

Escape

48,117

60,702

-20.7

48,117

60,702

-20.7

Edge

29,599

30,920

-4.3

29,599

30,920

-4.3

Flex

2,465

5,557

-55.6

2,465

5,557

-55.6

Explorer

56,310

61,922

-9.1

56,310

61,922

-9.1

Expedition

19,790

21,773

-9.1

19,790

21,773

-9.1

Ford SUVs

169,204

193,753

-12.7

169,204

193,753

-12.7

F-Series

186,562

214,611

-13.1

186,562

214,611

-13.1

Ranger

20,980

9,421

122.7

20,980

9,421

122.7

E-Series

10,098

10,791

-6.4

10,098

10,791

-6.4

Transit

36,836

31,842

15.7

36,836

31,842

15.7

Transit Connect

7,565

8,940

-15.4

7,565

8,940

-15.4

Heavy trucks

1,716

3,293

-47.9

1,716

3,293

-47.9

Ford Trucks

263,757

278,898

-5.4

263,757

278,898

-5.4

Ford Brand

490,769

565,274

-13.2

490,769

565,274

-13.2

LINCOLN BRAND

MKZ

3,482

4,287

-18.8

3,482

4,287

-18.8

Continental

1,563

1,355

15.4

1,563

1,355

15.4

Lincoln Cars

5,045

5,642

-10.6

5,045

5,642

-10.6

Corsair/MKC

5,670

5,787

-2.0

5,670

5,787

-2.0

Nautilus/MKX

5,245

7,835

-33.1

5,245

7,835

-33.1

MKT

109

1,242

-91.2

109

1,242

-91.2

Aviator

5,666

0

N/A

5,666

0

N/A

Navigator

3,826

4,469

-14.4

3,826

4,469

-14.4

Lincoln SUVs

20,516

19,333

6.1

20,516

19,333

6.1

Lincoln Brand

25,561

24,975

2.3

25,561

24,975

2.3

2

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 132 B
EBIT 2020 2 198 M
Net income 2020 583 M
Finance 2020 6 402 M
Yield 2020 8,14%
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
P/E ratio 2021 6,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,06x
Capitalization 17 287 M
