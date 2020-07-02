Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : U.S. Second Quarter 2020 Sales Results (opens in new window)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Ford Posts Best Retail Share In Five Years - Driven by Ford's

'Built for America' Program And Strong Share Gains Coming

From Pickups, Vans, Explorer and Mustang

www.twitter.com/Ford

Q2 2020 SALES

Total Vehicle

Truck

SUV

Car

Total U.S. Sales

433,869

237,891

151,328

44,650

Total Sales vs. Q2 2019 -33.3%

Retail Sales vs. Q2 2019 -14.3%

-26.6% -0.4%

-29.9% -59.5%

-22.0% -34.7%

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Coronavirus concerns clearly affected Q2. Ford's overall Q2 sales were down 33.3 percent, while retail was down much less than industry at 14.3 percent

  • Shutdowns and shelter-in-place restrictions had the largest impact on fleet sales in Q2. Daily rental was down 94 percent, while commercial was off 78 percent from production shutdowns - commercial performance did improve sequentially through the quarter

  • Ford, along with its dealer network, made a rapid shift to online and remote sales. As a result, Ford retail share grew an estimated full percentage point to 13.3 percent - Ford's best retail share quarter in five years

  • Ford's focus on its winning portfolio of trucks and SUVs drove retail share growth in Q2. Ford overall truck and SUVs grew their estimated share of retail truck and SUV segment by more than a full percentage point in Q2. Ford's overall truck and SUV retail share totaled over 16.5 percent of the combined segment

  • F-Series Q2 overall sales total 180,825 pickups, while expanding its retail share of segment. F-Series expanded its leadership position in Q2 with an estimated 2.6 percentage point increase in retail share

  • Ranger overall sales gain 19.8 percent in Q2. Sales totaled 25,008 pickups for the quarter

  • Through June, Explorer leads as America's best-selling mid-size SUV with sales of 101,149 vehicles. Total Explorer sales bucked the industry with sales up 12.4 percent

  • Lincoln SUV retail share continues to make big gains in a difficult luxury vehicle environment. Lincoln's estimated retail share of the premium SUV segment expanded 1.5 percentage points to more than 7 percent of share of segment in Q2. Expansion came from Lincoln's newest SUV products: Aviator and Corsair

###

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.

"Our performance in Q2 was really driven by Ford and our dealers' deep commitment to customers and quick action taken to support our customers during these unprecedented times. Our support programs continue with our recent introduction of 'Ford Promise' to provide extra security during these difficult times. It's another way Ford is standing with hard-working Americans."

- Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

WINNING PORTFOLIO

Ford Commercial

Ford Trucks

Ford SUVs

Ford Performance

Lincoln SUVs

Ford Transit continues as America's best-selling van through the first half of 2020. While overall Ford van fleet sales are down, Ford made retail share gains in Q2, with Transit gaining almost 1 full percentage point of retail share of the full-size commercial van segment.

As America's truck leader, retail F-Series pickup sales were off only 2.0 percent in Q2. With a total of 180,825 sold in Q2, F-Series' estimated retail share of the segment expanded by 2.6 percentage points compared to year ago. With more than 33 percent of the retail full-size segment, F-Series expands its lead as America's best-selling pickup.

With overall sales up 12.4 percent in Q2, the Ford Explorer was a big driver behind Ford retail share growth in Q2. Explorer's estimated retail share of segment totals more than 17.5 percent, representing almost 6 full percentage points of gain in retail share over a year ago. High-performance ST represented 20 percent of Explorer's retail sales mix.

As the world's best-selling sports coupe for five straight years, U.S. Mustang retail sales remain strong - posting 5.4 percent retail sales gain over a year ago. Retail Mustang market share jumped more than 8 percentage points to 43 percent of the sports car segment in Q2. Shelby GT350 and GT500 sales shot up 20 percent, while sales of Explorer ST posted a gain of 42 percent.

Lincoln's newest SUVs -- the Aviator and Corsair -- lift Lincoln SUV retail share by an estimated 1.5 percentage points in Q2. Aviator continues to deliver strong incremental share growth for the Lincoln brand, representing 10 percent retail share of the large premium SUV segment. Corsair retail share increased to more than 8.5 percent of the premium small SUV segment in Q2.

FORD MOTOR COMPANY SECOND QUARTER 2020 U.S. SALES

%

%

2020

2019

Change

Change

SALES BY BRAND

Ford

412,588

624,396

-33.9

903,357

1,189,670

-24.1

Lincoln

21,281

25,940

-18.0

46,842

50,915

-8.0

Total vehicles

433,869

650,336

-33.3

950,199

1,240,585

-23.4

SALES BY TYPE

Cars

44,650

110,195

-59.5

107,503

208,460

-48.4

SUVs

151,328

215,898

-29.9

341,048

428,984

-20.5

Trucks

237,891

324,243

-26.6

501,648

603,141

-16.8

Total vehicles

433,869

650,336

-33.3

950,199

1,240,585

-23.4

FORD BRAND

Fiesta

434

22,173

-98.0

3,157

38,116

-91.7

Focus

0

2,131

-100.0

0

12,480

-100.0

C-MAX

0

21

-100.0

0

38

-100.0

Fusion

24,484

54,668

-55.2

61,421

96,351

-36.3

Taurus

0

3,362

-100.0

0

10,992

-100.0

GT

18

51

-64.7

97

135

-28.1

Mustang

15,717

21,625

-27.3

33,786

38,542

-12.3

Ford Cars

40,653

104,031

-60.9

98,461

196,654

-49.9

EcoSport

17,232

21,507

-19.9

30,155

34,386

-12.3

Escape

36,680

72,398

-49.3

84,797

133,100

-36.3

Edge

21,052

33,314

-36.8

50,651

64,234

-21.1

Flex

1,686

7,206

-76.6

4,151

12,763

-67.5

Explorer

44,839

39,901

12.4

101,149

101,823

-0.7

Expedition

12,555

21,796

-42.4

32,345

43,569

-25.8

Ford SUVs

134,044

196,122

-31.7

303,248

389,875

-22.2

F-Series

180,825

233,787

-22.7

367,387

448,398

-18.1

Ranger

25,008

20,880

19.8

45,988

30,301

51.8

E-Series

5,802

11,560

-49.8

15,900

22,351

-28.9

Transit

17,944

41,265

-56.5

54,780

73,107

-25.1

Transit Connect

6,760

10,913

-38.1

14,325

19,853

-27.8

Heavy trucks

1,552

5,838

-73.4

3,268

9,131

-64.2

Ford Trucks

237,891

324,243

-26.6

501,648

603,141

-16.8

Ford Brand

412,588

624,396

-33.9

903,357

1,189,670

-24.1

LINCOLN BRAND

MKZ

2,985

4,674

-36.1

6,467

8,961

-27.8

Continental

1,012

1,490

-32.1

2,575

2,845

-9.5

Lincoln Cars

3,997

6,164

-35.2

9,042

11,806

-23.4

Corsair/MKC

5,463

5,956

-8.3

11,133

11,743

-5.2

Nautilus/MKX

5,036

8,187

-38.5

10,281

16,022

-35.8

MKT

20

1,246

-98.4

129

2,488

-94.8

Aviator

4,016

0

N/A

9,682

0

N/A

Navigator

2,749

4,387

-37.3

6,575

8,856

-25.8

Lincoln SUVs

17,284

19,776

-12.6

37,800

39,109

-3.3

Lincoln Brand

21,281

25,940

-18.0

46,842

50,915

-8.0

Q2

Year-to-Date 2020 2019

2

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:15aFORD MOTOR : U.S. Second Quarter 2020 Sales Results (opens in new window)
PU
09:16aFORD MOTOR : Posts Best Retail Share In Five Years – Driven by 's ‘B..
BU
06:01aFORD MOTOR : and Disney Gear Up to Reveal All-New Bronco Family, Across ABC, ESP..
BU
07/01More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/01Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally
RE
07/01Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally
RE
07/01EDMUNDS : 4th of July deals less generous but still solid
AQ
06/30Facebook's Tensions With Advertisers Predate the Boycott
DJ
06/30Facebook agrees to audit its hate speech controls
RE
06/30FORD MOTOR : Ranger adds three new ford performance accessory packages to delive..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 201 M - -
Net Debt 2020 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,63x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 23 783 M 23 783 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,15 $
Last Close Price 5,98 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.70%23 783
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.72%171 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%78 488
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.89%43 377
DAIMLER AG-27.77%42 967
BMW AG-23.16%40 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group