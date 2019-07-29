Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : U.S. auto sales seen slipping in July - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:32pm EDT
Automobiles drive in heavy traffic along the Long Island Expressway in the Queens borough of New York

(Reuters) - U.S. auto sales are expected to drop 1.8% in July from a year earlier, as higher prices continue to keep buyers away, according to industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

The consultancies estimate total U.S. vehicle sales of about 1.40 million units in July, with retail sales of new vehicles expected to drop 2% to 1.18 million units on a selling day adjusted basis, compared with a year earlier.

Despite the expected decline in sales, overall vehicle prices are seen touching new records in July, driven by buyers paying more for recently launched sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

"July will be another month of modest sales declines but with high vehicle expenditures as the average new vehicle sales price exceeds $33,000, up over $1,400 from July 2018," Thomas King, senior vice president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, said in a statement on Monday.

Average new vehicle retail transaction prices for July are on pace to reach $33,065, up from $31,767 a year ago, according to the consultants.

The average number of days a new vehicle remains with dealers before being sold to a retail customer are 73 days through July 21, up six days from a year earlier, while industry incentive spending is on pace to exceed $4,000 per unit for the month, the highest level since December 2018, the consultancies said.

"While trade risk remains a threat, transaction prices continue to rise and economic growth is moderating, sales in the second half of the year could outperform expectations," Jeff Schuster, president of LMC Automotive's Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts, said in the statement.

The two consultancies increased their forecast for 2019 total light-vehicle sales by 40,000 units to 17 million units, a 1.9% fall from the previous year.

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive reaffirmed their retail light-vehicle sales forecast of 13.5 million units, a 3% fall from 2018.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.21% 9.59 Delayed Quote.25.10%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.02% 40.8 Delayed Quote.21.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
02:32pFORD MOTOR : U.S. auto sales seen slipping in July - J.D. Power, LMC Automotive
RE
02:24pEXCLUSIVE : India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers - source, intern..
RE
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
07/26Porsche, SUVs Lift VW's Results -- WSJ
DJ
07/25California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
RE
07/25Wall Street gives up record high following weak results, Draghi
RE
07/25Raytheon and Netgear rise while Tesla and Ford skid
AQ
07/25FORD MOTOR : Spin Announces Next Edition Scooter, Brand Refresh Amidst Rapid Nat..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 6 055 M
Net income 2019 4 279 M
Finance 2019 8 104 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 38 183 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,62  $
Last Close Price 9,57  $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY25.10%38 183
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.71%185 846
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.76%87 445
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.88%57 828
DAIMLER AG5.37%57 549
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%49 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group