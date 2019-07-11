Ford Motor : - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration

FORD MEDIA CENTER

WHAT:

Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG will provide an update on their global alliance, which was announced in January. The companies also will share details of new collaborations also aimed at better serving their customers while improving each company's competitiveness and capital efficiency.

WHO:

Jim Hackett - Ford President and CEO

Dr. Herbert Diess - Volkswagen AG CEO

Ford/Volkswagen AG Global Alliance:

In January, Ford and Volkswagen AG announced a global alliance with initial plans to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022. In addition, Volkswagen AG and Ford signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles.

