Ford Motor : - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration

FORD MEDIA CENTER
Ford - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration
WHAT:
Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG will provide an update on their global alliance, which was announced in January. The companies also will share details of new collaborations also aimed at better serving their customers while improving each company's competitiveness and capital efficiency.
WHO:
Jim Hackett - Ford President and CEO
Dr. Herbert Diess - Volkswagen AG CEO
PRESS CONFERENCE (For Credentialed Media Only):
Andaz Hotel - Wall Street
Bond Room (Concourse Level)
75 Wall Street
New York, NY 10005
The press conference will be available on Switch Pool Ports and live-streamedhere (Ford) or here (Volkswagen).
CONFERENCE CALL DIAL IN:
Participant Toll-Free: (877) 870-8664
Participant International Dial-In Number: (484) 653-6087
Conference ID: 2896566
Password: Volkswagen AG Ford
The conference call will be webcast here.
Ford/Volkswagen AG Global Alliance:
In January, Ford and Volkswagen AG announced a global alliance with initial plans to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022. In addition, Volkswagen AG and Ford signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial
services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.
Disclaimer
Ford Motor Company published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:04:06 UTC