Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration

WHAT:

Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG will provide an update on their global alliance, which was announced in January. The companies also will share details of new collaborations also aimed at better serving their customers while improving each company's competitiveness and capital efficiency.

WHO:

Jim Hackett - Ford President and CEO

Dr. Herbert Diess - Volkswagen AG CEO

PRESS CONFERENCE (For Credentialed Media Only):

Andaz Hotel - Wall Street

Bond Room (Concourse Level)

75 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

The press conference will be available on Switch Pool Ports and live-streamedhere (Ford) or here (Volkswagen).

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL IN:

Participant Toll-Free: (877) 870-8664

Participant International Dial-In Number: (484) 653-6087

Conference ID: 2896566

Password: Volkswagen AG Ford

The conference call will be webcast here.

Ford/Volkswagen AG Global Alliance:

In January, Ford and Volkswagen AG announced a global alliance with initial plans to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets beginning as early as 2022. In addition, Volkswagen AG and Ford signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial

services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
01:05pFORD MOTOR : - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration
PU
11:48aFORD MOTOR : Beth mooney, keycorp chairman and ceo, joins ford board of director..
AQ
02:47aChina Auto Rut Poses Global Risks -- WSJ
DJ
01:59aSwiss watchdog fines car leasing companies $30 million for collusion
RE
07/10BETH MOONEY : KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney Joins Ford Board of Directors
DJ
07/10FORD MOTOR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/10FORD MOTOR : Beth Mooney, Keycorp Chairman and CEO, Joins Ford Board of Director..
PU
07/10FORD MOTOR : Shares its Beekeeping Efforts with Heroes to Hives to Help Veterans..
PU
07/09Emissions rules and electric shift to spur car engines M&A
RE
07/09FORD MOTOR : Issues Safety Recall for Select 2012 and 2017 Focus Vehicles with 2..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 6 694 M
Net income 2019 4 502 M
Finance 2019 8 506 M
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 40 334 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,9  $
Last Close Price 10,1  $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY32.55%40 334
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.78%179 912
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.70%86 503
DAIMLER AG2.42%56 597
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.90%54 041
BMW AG ST-7.14%48 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About