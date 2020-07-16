Ford Motor : and ALD Automotive Launch New Fleet Management Business in Europe to Support Commercial Vehicle and Fleet Growth (opens in new window)

Log in
Ford Motor : and ALD Automotive Launch New Fleet Management Business in Europe to Support Commercial Vehicle and Fleet Growth

07/16/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Ford and ALD Automotive Launch New Fleet Management Business in Europe to Support Commercial Vehicle and Fleet Growth

  • Ford and ALD Automotive to provide new integrated fleet leasing and management solutions across Europe, under the name Ford Fleet Management
  • Ford Fleet Management to offer a competitive and integrated one-stop shop for European private and corporate customers, from leasing to fleet management, saving time and money
  • Supports Ford's vision to expand its commercial vehicle leadership in Europe by providing customers with innovative services to help their businesses thrive
  • UK identified as first market to offer the services of the new business, starting in the autumn; Intent is to expand to other markets across Europe over time

DUNTON, UK, July 16, 2020 - Ford and ALD Automotive, two leading global providers of mobility solutions, have signed a shareholder agreement to create an integrated leasing and fleet management solution for European customers.

The new company, which will be called Ford Fleet Management, will see both parties collaborate to develop the capabilities to provide a competitive integrated leasing and fleet management offer. Both commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles will be offered by Ford Fleet Management through Ford's dealer network as well as through direct contact, and via digital platforms.

Ford Fleet Management will leverage both parties' deep understanding of customers, product and mobility services, as well as an extensive dealer network, to deliver the ambition of best-in-class vehicle uptime. Ford brings product expertise and connected vehicle capability to this partnership and ALD Automotive brings global scale and know-how in full-service leasing and fleet management.

Ford Fleet Management will begin operating in the UK by the autumn, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. It is intended that other selected markets will follow later.

This new initiative deepens a long-standing relationship in which ALD Automotive has been providing Ford Lease Services for more than 15 years in Europe.

"This new business marks a significant step in strengthening our position as Europe's leading commercial vehicle brand by providing new opportunities for us to serve our customers through fleet management," said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. "With ALD Automotive's scale and experience in the full- service leasing market, Ford Fleet Management offers a one-stop shop for our customers, helping them more efficiently run their businesses by saving both time and money."

"ALD Automotive is pleased to be extending the reach of its services with Ford which will notably support the development of full-service leasing for commercial vehicles in Europe," said Tim Albertsen, chief executive officer at ALD Automotive. "This initiative, which leverages our leading position in the full-service vehicle leasing segment in Europe, fully reflects our capacity to create long-standing leasing partnerships and is a natural extension of our successful relationship with Ford."

Focused on keeping customers on the road, Ford Fleet Management will provide a comprehensive package of products and services, from leasing and maintenance to digital fleet management systems and mobility solutions.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Ford of Europe is responsible for producing, selling and servicing Ford brand vehicles in 50 individual markets and employs approximately 45,000 employees at its wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 59,000 people when unconsolidated businesses are included. In addition to Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Europe operations include Ford Customer Service Division and 19 manufacturing facilities (12 wholly owned facilities and seven unconsolidated joint venture facilities). The first Ford cars were shipped to Europe in 1903

- the same year Ford Motor Company was founded. European production started in 1911.

About ALD Automotive

ALD Automotive is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full-service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD Automotive places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD Automotive manages 1.78 million vehicles (at end-March 2020). ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.aldautomotive.com.

Contacts:

Rella Bernardes

John Gardiner

Stephanie Jonville

Ford of Europe

Ford of Europe

ALD Automotive

+49 (0)171-9751593

+49 (0)1520-9341079

+33 (0)6 46 14 81 90

rgiurici@ford.com

jgardin2@ford.com

stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 13:35:06 UTC
