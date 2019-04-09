Log in
Ford Motor : launches layoff program for Brazil's Camaçari plant

04/09/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it was initiating a voluntary layoff program for its plant in Camaçari, in the northeast state of Bahia, with the objective to cut workforce it said was in excess of current needs.

The company in its statement did not say how many people it expected to lay off.

Ford previously said the plant was operating with about 700 excess workers. The plant employs 7,400 people in Camaçari, where it produces the compact Ka and mid-sized EcoSport SUV.

The U.S. automaker said two months ago it would close its oldest plant in Brazil, in São Bernardo do Campo, which could cost more than 2,700 jobs as part of a restructuring meant to end losses around the world.

Referring to the Bahia plant, Ford said: "The measure has the objective to align the plant's workforce with current market demand."

Ford sold 24,000 Ka vehicles in Brazil in the first quarter, about the same level as in the previous year. It sold 7,600 EcoSports, more than the 7,000 reported in the first quarter of 2018.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 7 187 M
Net income 2019 4 807 M
Finance 2019 8 602 M
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83
P/E ratio 2020 6,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 37 103 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,41 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY20.39%37 103
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.53%198 900
VOLKSWAGEN6.54%85 983
DAIMLER AG20.30%67 444
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.17%54 885
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.54%53 874
