Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : launches testing of new self-driving fleet in Detroit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the Ford oldest Brazil plant after company announced its closure in Sao Bernardo do Campo

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's majority owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Argo AI, launched its new fleet of self-driving test vehicles - Ford Fusion Hybrid - in Detroit on Wednesday, expanding its presence to five U.S. cities.

The new cars are equipped with upgraded sensors, including radars and cameras with higher resolution and range, the company said.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker is in talks with German car maker Volkswagen AG to develop self-driving vehicles as its autonomous vehicles unit competes for investment and engineering talent with peers as well as technology companies.

The Ford subsidiary is competing with Alphabet's Waymo robotaxi unit, General Motors' majority owned Cruise robotaxi business, and self-driving car software startup Aurora, which just announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Uber's self driving vehicle project, among others.

Argo already operates vehicles in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto, Miami and Washington D.C.

(This story corrects to show Aurora is a standalone firm and not a unit of General Motors in paragraph four)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.76% 9.85 Delayed Quote.28.37%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.96% 142.36 Delayed Quote.3.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
12:06pFORD MOTOR : launches testing of new self-driving fleet in Detroit
RE
10:56aUber to unveil next-generation Volvo self-driving car
RE
10:46aFORD MOTOR : to Recall 1.2 Million Explorers in North America--Update
DJ
10:35aFORD MOTOR : recalls 1.2 million Explorer SUVs for potential steering problem
RE
10:23aFORD MOTOR : Recalls 1.2 Million Explorers for Rear Suspension Issue--Update
DJ
09:37aFORD MOTOR : to spend $180 million to fix suspension issue in Explorer vehicles
RE
09:34aFORD MOTOR : Launching Our Third-Generation Self-Driving Test Vehicle in the Mot..
PU
09:12aFORD MOTOR : to Repair Suspension Issue on 2011-2017 Explorers
DJ
09:04aFORD MOTOR : Issues Four Safety Recalls
PU
08:39aFORD MOTOR CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 962 M
Net income 2019 3 608 M
Finance 2019 8 936 M
Yield 2019 6,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 38 938 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY28.37%38 340
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.42%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%79 799
DAIMLER AG5.58%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.22%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About