Ford Motor : on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2012 -- Data Talk

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently at $8.98, down $0.29 or 3.08%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 2, 2012, when it closed at $8.92

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 26, 2018, when it fell 5.99%

-- On Monday, the company announced it has appointed Omnicom Group Inc.'s BBDO as its lead creative agency, a setback for WPP PLC, which counts Ford as a top client

-- Currently down four of the past six days

-- Traded as low as $8.96; lowest intraday level since Aug. 3, 2012, when it hit $8.96

-- Down 3.24% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since September 24, 2018, when it fell as much as 3.35%

All data as of 2:24:40 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet