Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ford Motor : on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2012 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently at $8.98, down $0.29 or 3.08%

-- Would be lowest close since Aug. 2, 2012, when it closed at $8.92

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 26, 2018, when it fell 5.99%

-- On Monday, the company announced it has appointed Omnicom Group Inc.'s BBDO as its lead creative agency, a setback for WPP PLC, which counts Ford as a top client

-- Currently down four of the past six days

-- Traded as low as $8.96; lowest intraday level since Aug. 3, 2012, when it hit $8.96

-- Down 3.24% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since September 24, 2018, when it fell as much as 3.35%

All data as of 2:24:40 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:04pFORD MOTOR : SUV limo crash raises safety concerns but industry members maintain..
AQ
08:50pFORD MOTOR : on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2012 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:18pBosch to compete against automakers with electric van-sharing
RE
04:32pDEUTSCHE POST : Ford plugs in to electric vans in Germany as diesel bans loom
RE
04:13pFORD MOTOR : Fund Expands Global Commitment to Student Social Entrepreneurship a..
PU
02:03pCELL PHONES, SPORTING GOODS, AND SOO : Ford Innovates with “Miracle”..
PU
01:27pFORD MOTOR : Retired Ford President and CEO Alan Mulally to Speak at the Western..
AQ
12:09pFord picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
12:02pMARTIN SORRELL : Ford picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WP..
RE
08:48aOmnicom Outduels WPP for Ford Ads -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:15pFORD : The Sales Say It All 
06:34aQUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q3 2018 
10/08FORD : Bulls Vs. Bears 
10/08Ford's Sales Dip In September Ahead Of 3rd Quarter Earnings 
10/07Tesla's Autonomous Driving Narrative Has Hit A Brick Wall 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 5 103 M
Net income 2018 5 447 M
Finance 2018 9 359 M
Yield 2018 7,48%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 36 908 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.98%36 908
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%201 949
VOLKSWAGEN-11.69%84 154
DAIMLER-22.88%67 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-11.47%57 479
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%53 253
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.