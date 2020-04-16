Ford Motor : (opens in new window)

NEWS

Ford Announces Changes to Automotive Operations to Further Accelerate Transformation Plan

Company taking series of actions to better serve customers, streamline decision-making and increase accountability

Data and AI play pivotal role in servicing company's brands and customers particularly in Connected Vehicles and Enterprise Connectivity organizations

Kumar Galhotra named president, Americas & International Markets Group; Lisa Drake appointed chief operating officer, North America, continues as vice president, Global Purchasing

DEARBORN, Mich., April 16, 2020- Ford Motor Company today announced both leadership and organizational changes to its global automotive operations to accelerate its Creating Tomorrow Together transformation plan.

The reorganization, the result of a 10-week deep dive led by Ford COO Jim Farley, is aimed at sharpening Ford's focus on product and launch execution; fully leveraging smart, connected vehicles and big data to better serve customers; improving quality and lowering costs; and creating a dedicated commercial vehicle business in the U.S. and Canada.

"Under Jim Farley's leadership, we are empowering a talented and diverse group of leaders - from inside and outside the company -- to continue to drive our transformation into a higher- growth, higher-margin business," said Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

Added Farley: "We are moving with a renewed sense of urgency to improve the fitness of the business and improve our launches, while at the same time modernizing Ford in a way that plays to our strengths. That means putting the right team of global leaders in place, streamlining the way we work, embracing the power of connectivity, data and AI, and turning our leadership in commercial vehicles into a dedicated growth business."

Kumar Galhotra, 54, takes on an expanded role as president, Americas & International Markets Group, and continues to report to Farley. The North America, South America and International Markets Group business units will report to Galhotra. In this new role, Galhotra is responsible for the P&L of the business units including a newly established commercial vehicle business for the U.S. and Canada. Galhotra's new organization will drive faster enterprise-widedecision-making and further efficiencies to better serve customers and adapt to changing market conditions.

Lyle Watters, 54, takes on an expanded role as president, South America & International Markets Group, reporting to Galhotra. Mark Ovenden, 55, continues in his current role as president, International Markets Group. He will report to Watters.

