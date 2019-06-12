Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : opens new research center in Tel Aviv

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the Ford oldest Brazil plant after company announced its closure in Sao Bernardo do Campo

(Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it opened a research center in Tel Aviv, becoming one of several global automakers beefing up operations in Israel to take advantage of the country's vibrant technology sector.

The center will support Ford's automotive and mobility businesses by identifying technologies and start-up companies in the fields of connectivity, sensors, automated-systems research, in-vehicle monitoring and cyber security, the company said.

Ford's announcement comes as technology and automobile companies seek access to Israeli expertise in automated driving, boosting investment in the country.

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp, German auto supplier Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are among companies that bought startups or set up their own development centers in Israel.

Ford said its new center will operate in close coordination with the company's machine learning unit, SAIPS, which the U.S. carmaker acquired about three years ago.

SAIPS Chief Executive Officer Udy Danino has been appointed as Israel technical director for the new center.

Ford's global network of research centers include Aachen in Germany, Nanjing in China and Dearborn in the United States.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:19aFORD MOTOR : Research Center, Israel Opens in the Heart of Tel Aviv's Technology..
PU
04:04aFORD MOTOR : opens new research center in Tel Aviv
RE
06/11FORD MOTOR : Ranger Raptor - birth of a new breed
AQ
06/11End of the road for Volkswagen's self-driving Aurora deal
RE
06/11Volkswagen Calls off Aurora Partnership, in Talks With Ford -FT
DJ
06/11FORD MOTOR : denies it is in the self-driving slow lane
AQ
06/11FORD MOTOR : denies it is in the self-driving slow lane
AQ
06/11FORD MOTOR : ‘Dr. Derriere' Cures Road Trip Butt Blues with Comfortable, S..
PU
06/11FORD CHAIRMAN : Lack of hierarchy in Israel sparks innovation
AQ
06/11FORD MOTOR : denies it is in the self-driving slow lane
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 962 M
Net income 2019 3 608 M
Finance 2019 8 936 M
Yield 2019 6,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 38 938 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY28.37%38 340
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.42%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%79 799
DAIMLER AG5.58%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.22%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About