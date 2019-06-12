Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : recalls 1.2 million Explorer SUVs for potential steering problem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:35am EDT
2016 Ford Explorer is shown during the model's world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is recalling 1.2 million Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States for a potential suspension defect that could lead to reduced steering control.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers 2011-2017 model year Explorers that could experience a fractured rear suspension toe link that could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford said one customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke but it not aware of any reports of injury.

Ford said the $180 million cost, which will be incurred by its North America business unit, will be taken in the second quarter. The company said it continued to expect adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to be higher than in 2018.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
10:46aFORD MOTOR : to Recall 1.2 Million Explorers in North America--Update
DJ
10:35aFORD MOTOR : recalls 1.2 million Explorer SUVs for potential steering problem
RE
10:23aFORD MOTOR : Recalls 1.2 Million Explorers for Rear Suspension Issue--Update
DJ
09:37aFORD MOTOR : to spend $180 million to fix suspension issue in Explorer vehicles
RE
09:34aFORD MOTOR : Launching Our Third-Generation Self-Driving Test Vehicle in the Mot..
PU
09:12aFORD MOTOR : to Repair Suspension Issue on 2011-2017 Explorers
DJ
09:04aFORD MOTOR : Issues Four Safety Recalls
PU
08:39aFORD MOTOR CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aFord Motor opens research center in Tel Aviv
RE
06:03aFORD MOTOR : launches testing of new self-driving fleet in Detroit
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 962 M
Net income 2019 3 608 M
Finance 2019 8 936 M
Yield 2019 6,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 7,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 38 938 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY28.37%38 340
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.42%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%79 799
DAIMLER AG5.58%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.22%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About