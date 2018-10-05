Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Ford Motor : to Cut Jobs as It Reorganizes Salaried Workforce

10/05/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

By Mike Colias

Ford Motor Co. has informed its global salaried workforce of a planned reorganization that will cut jobs, part of Chief Executive Jim Hackett's broader plan to squeeze costs and improve efficiencies at the struggling auto maker.

Ford said in a statement Friday that it is in the "early stages of reorganizing our global salaried workforce," though it declined to say how many people it may let go. The No. 2 U.S. auto maker by sales employs about 70,000 salaried workers worldwide, a spokeswoman said.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 5 138 M
Net income 2018 5 447 M
Finance 2018 9 359 M
Yield 2018 7,57%
P/E ratio 2018 6,69
P/E ratio 2019 6,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 36 469 M
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.90%36 469
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 710
VOLKSWAGEN-8.63%87 152
DAIMLER-20.28%69 451
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.87%58 537
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%53 222
