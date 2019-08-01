Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : warns no-deal Brexit risk has risen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the Ford oldest Brazil plant after company announced its closure in Sao Bernardo do Campo

LONDON (Reuters) - Ford warned on Thursday that the chances of a no-deal Brexit has risen in the last few months as new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramps up preparations for a possible disorderly exit in October.

The U.S. carmaker operates two engine plants in Britain, one of which it is planning to close due to falling demand for the engine it makes there.

"It's a bit of a rocky road," Ford President, Automotive, Joseph Hinrichs told BBC radio.

"The odds of a no-deal Brexit certainly have increased in recent months... The key is going to be, whatever happens, what happens at the borders, what happens in the ports and importantly what happens to the pound sterling when it's all said and done," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.04% 0.91034 Delayed Quote.2.05%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.21% 9.53 Delayed Quote.24.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
03:11aMazda first quarter profit disappoints, hurt by weak U.S., China sales
RE
03:03aFORD MOTOR : warns no-deal Brexit risk has risen
RE
02:48aNorth American Business Powers Fiat Chrysler Results -- WSJ
DJ
12:30aSales slumps in China, India clobber automakers banking on Asia for growth
RE
07/31UniCredit Investigating Data Breach Possibly Related to Capital One -- 2nd Up..
DJ
07/31FORD MOTOR : Warriors in Pink and GoRide Health™ Team Up to Offer Complime..
PU
07/31Fiat Chrysler defies slowdown thanks to North America performance
RE
07/31Fiat Chrysler defies slowdown thanks to North America performance
RE
07/31GM faces declining sales and price wars in largest markets
RE
07/31CENTRICA : On the road to net Zero Ford and Centrica to offer new electric vehic..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 6 055 M
Net income 2019 4 370 M
Finance 2019 8 104 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 38 023 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,62  $
Last Close Price 9,53  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY24.84%38 023
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%186 588
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 854
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 346
DAIMLER AG2.15%56 330
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group