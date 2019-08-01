Ford Motor : warns no-deal Brexit risk has risen

The U.S. carmaker operates two engine plants in Britain, one of which it is planning to close due to falling demand for the engine it makes there.

"It's a bit of a rocky road," Ford President, Automotive, Joseph Hinrichs told BBC radio.

"The odds of a no-deal Brexit certainly have increased in recent months... The key is going to be, whatever happens, what happens at the borders, what happens in the ports and importantly what happens to the pound sterling when it's all said and done," he said.

