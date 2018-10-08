Ford Taps Omnicom's BBDO for Key Ad Role -- Update

By Nick Kostov

Ford Motor Co. has appointed Omnicom Group Inc.'s BBDO as its lead creative agency, following a competitive review.

The news is a setback for WPP PLC, which counts Ford as a top client, and comes a few weeks after the ad-holding firm named a new chief executive. Ford began re-evaluating its marketing model months ago, including its relationship with WPP, which had worked with the car marker for decades.

Following the review, Wieden + Kennedy has been named as a "creative and innovation partner" for specific projects, Ford said.

As part of the changes, the auto maker said it would also create more than 100 new in-house marketing positions across areas including brand design, digital labs and media tools and partnerships. Its new marketing strategy will also include a greater emphasis on emerging technologies to create more personalized brand marketing.

Ford is under pressure to cut costs as profit shrink and its share price remains stuck near a decade low. Chief Executive Jim Hackett, appointed last year, has made improving Ford's "fitness" his main near-term focus, including a plan to cut $25.5 billion in cumulative costs by 2022 across engineering, manufacturing, marketing and other areas.

Ford said its new global marketing approach is expected to yield $150 million in cost savings annually.

WPP had created a dedicated agency group for the automotive giant, called GTB, pulling in advertising and marketing resources from its various agency groups. The Ford account generated more than $500 million in annual revenue for the holding company, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal in April.

--Mike Colias contributed to this article

