FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Ford Taps Omnicom's BBDO for Key Ad Role -- Update

10/08/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

By Nick Kostov

Ford Motor Co. has appointed Omnicom Group Inc.'s BBDO as its lead creative agency, following a competitive review.

The news is a setback for WPP PLC, which counts Ford as a top client, and comes a few weeks after the ad-holding firm named a new chief executive. Ford began re-evaluating its marketing model months ago, including its relationship with WPP, which had worked with the car marker for decades.

Following the review, Wieden + Kennedy has been named as a "creative and innovation partner" for specific projects, Ford said.

As part of the changes, the auto maker said it would also create more than 100 new in-house marketing positions across areas including brand design, digital labs and media tools and partnerships. Its new marketing strategy will also include a greater emphasis on emerging technologies to create more personalized brand marketing.

Ford is under pressure to cut costs as profit shrink and its share price remains stuck near a decade low. Chief Executive Jim Hackett, appointed last year, has made improving Ford's "fitness" his main near-term focus, including a plan to cut $25.5 billion in cumulative costs by 2022 across engineering, manufacturing, marketing and other areas.

Ford said its new global marketing approach is expected to yield $150 million in cost savings annually.

WPP had created a dedicated agency group for the automotive giant, called GTB, pulling in advertising and marketing resources from its various agency groups. The Ford account generated more than $500 million in annual revenue for the holding company, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal in April.

--Mike Colias contributed to this article

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.10% 9.22 Delayed Quote.-26.98%
OMNICOM GROUP 1.75% 71.43 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
WPP GROUP -2.03% 1110 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 5 103 M
Net income 2018 5 447 M
Finance 2018 9 359 M
Yield 2018 7,59%
P/E ratio 2018 6,67
P/E ratio 2019 6,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 36 350 M
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.98%36 350
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
