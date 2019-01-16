Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford forecasts weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:42am EST
Ford workers prepare at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co gave a fourth-quarter earnings forecast on Wednesday that was below analysts' expectations, sending shares down more than 2 percent in premarket trading.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it could see improvement in 2019 earnings and revenue as global industry sales remained flat, but did not provide any figures.

"For 2019, we see the potential for year-over-year improvement in company revenue, EBIT and adjusted operating cash flow," Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said in a statement.

He added that the company expected to fully fund its business needs in the coming year "while maintaining cash and liquidity levels at or above our target levels."

Still, Ford saw headwinds for the year ahead, citing tariffs and high commodity costs, both of which also impacted its 2018 earnings. The details on the outlook were contained in slides just ahead of a presentation by Ford early on Wednesday at a Deutsche Bank conference in conjunction with the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Helping the company will be new product rollouts, including the Ford Ranger pickup truck and Explorer sport utility vehicle, its restructuring initiatives, a recovery in China, and the redesign of its money-losing European operations.

Last week, Ford's larger U.S. rival, General Motors Co said it expected higher profits in 2019, offering an estimated range that was far stronger than Wall Street analysts had forecast.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak said the fact that Ford did not provide a formal earnings range for 2019 may be interpreted negatively as the company having less visibility.

"In our minds, the lack of a formal range is likely to lead to more dispersion of estimates and expectations, making it more challenging to 'hit' investor expectations," he said in a research note. "That could add difficulty to Ford's effort to build market confidence in their turnaround plan."

Ford said it expects 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share on revenue of $160.3 billion. In October, the Detroit area automaker said it expected to earn in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 per share while analysts were expecting $1.33 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

For the fourth quarter, Ford expects adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share, below the 32 cents analysts were expecting.

On Tuesday, Ford and Germany's Volkswagen said they would join forces on commercial vans and pickups and were exploring joint development of electric and self-driving technology in a bid to save the automakers billions of dollars.

Shares of Ford fell 2.4 percent to $8.62 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.67% 8.84 Delayed Quote.17.52%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.29% 37.55 Delayed Quote.12.26%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.36% 144.5 Delayed Quote.4.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
07:42aFord forecasts weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit
RE
07:42aFord forecasts weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit
RE
07:23aFORD MOTOR CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07:06aU.S. automakers push for deal on fuel efficiency rules
RE
07:00aFORD MOTOR : Details Commitment to Global Redesign -- Reshaping Overseas Operati..
PU
06:59aFORD MOTOR : to Post $877 Million Pretax Pension Mark-to-Market Loss
DJ
06:02aFORD MOTOR : Details Commitment to Global Redesign – Reshaping Overseas Op..
BU
05:38aVOLKSWAGEN : Ford form global alliance on trucks, vans
AQ
05:38aVOLKSWAGEN : and Ford Motor Company Launch Global Alliance
AQ
01:50aVOLKSWAGEN : Ford form global alliance on trucks, vans
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 723 M
Net income 2018 5 071 M
Finance 2018 9 543 M
Yield 2018 7,83%
P/E ratio 2018 7,06
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Capitalization 35 761 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,85 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.52%35 761
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.52%205 120
VOLKSWAGEN4.42%83 271
DAIMLER7.69%60 102
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.26%53 153
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.30%53 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.