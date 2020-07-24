Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford obtains commitments to extend most of $5.35 billion of loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:08am EDT
The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk

NEW YORK (LPC) - Ford Motor Co has obtained commitments from enough relationship banks to extend the maturity of at least 90% of $5.35 billion (4.2 billion pounds) of revolving loans for one year, a source close to the financing said.

The second-largest US automaker was in discussions with its bank lenders since early July about a one-year extension of its $3.35 billion three-year main corporate revolving credit facility and its $2 billion three-year supplemental revolving credit facility.

JP Morgan leads the deal, according to thee sources close to the transaction.

The Ba2/BB+/BB+ automaker is seeking to address loan maturities for the first time since downgrades in March removed its last investment grade rating. The move is expected to test banks' willingness to lend to a US household name in an industry that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

More lenders could agree to extend before the transaction closes on July 27. The company is looking to complete the extension ahead of its earnings call on July 30, a second source said.

"They want to be prepared so they can say something good," the second source said. "That they were able to extend the liquidity by another year."

To incentivize banks to agree to the extension, Ford offered to repay the US$3.35bn three-year main corporate revolver it borrowed in March as part of a larger US$15.4bn drawdown under its credit facility, the two sources said.

The company is expected to use cash on its balance sheet to repay the $3.35 billion three-year loan on July 27 after the amendment and extension closes, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

As of April 9, Ford had cash of $34.6 billion, including the revolving credit drawdowns, and US$8bn in bond issuances, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

"We typically don't comment on rumor or speculation," said a Ford spokesperson. A JP Morgan spokesperson declined to comment.

Both the $3.35 billion three-year main corporate revolving credit facility and the $2 billion three-year supplemental revolving credit facility come due on April 30, 2022, according to SEC filings. The loans will be extended to 2023, two sources close to the transaction said.

The company is offering an all-in spread of 225bp over Libor, split between a drawn spread of 175bp and an undrawn fee of 50bp for the main corporate and supplemental revolving credit facilities that are extended, two sources said.

All lenders who agree to the extension will receive a 40bp fee on the amount extended.

Lenders who choose not to extend will remain in the existing loans at a current all-in spread of 175bp over Libor, split between a drawn spread of 147.5bp and an undrawn fee of 27.5bp for the main corporate and supplemental revolving credit facilities.

The company is leaving unchanged its fully funded $1.5 billion supplemental term loan that matures on December 31, 2022 and the US$10.05bn five-year corporate revolving credit facility tranche due April 30, 2024.

"It's good. Given that they are not in an easy sector," the first source close to the transaction said. "It's a good outcome."

The fees Ford's lenders received for its US$8bn in bond issuances in April may have helped them get more comfortable with the extension. The perception the US government supported the automaker via the Federal Reserve's corporate bond purchasing program may have been another positive, the source said.

COVID-19 CHALLENGES

The company first reached out to its JP Morgan-led bank group in February to refinance $15.4 billion in revolving credits but in March decided to draw down on the facilities and postponed its refinancing plans as market conditions deteriorated, two banking sources said at the time.

In March, Ford drew $13.4 billion under its corporate credit facility - including the three-year corporate revolver it is seeking to extend - as well as US$2bn under its three-year supplemental credit facility, for a total of $15.4 billion.

The company said borrowings would be used to "offset the temporary working capital impacts of the coronavirus-related production shutdowns and to preserve Ford's financial flexibility," according to a March 19 press release.

Ford reported a 33.3% drop in US sales in the second quarter tied to shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders due to the coronavirus, the company said in a July 2 press release.

(Reported by Michelle Sierra. Edited by Kristen Haunss and Paula Schaap.)

By Michelle Sierra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
09:45aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon's Investing Strategy; Bending Metal Tariffs; R..
DJ
09:32aFORD MOTOR : Thinking about trading options or stock in Advanced Micro Devices, ..
PR
07/22EDMUNDS : Top 5 upcoming vehicles to be excited about
AQ
07/21Facebook Creates Teams to Study Racial Bias on Its Platforms -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/21Facebook Creates Teams to Study Racial Bias on Its Platforms -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/21FORD MOTOR : unveils 1,400-HP, all-electric Mustang MACH-E
AQ
07/21INTEL : Ford and mobileye expand relationship to offer better camera-based colli..
AQ
07/21FORD MOTOR : Issues three safety recalls in north america
AQ
07/21FORD MOTOR : Issues Three Safety Recalls in North America (opens in new window)
PU
07/21Geely's Volvo Cars in gear for recovery, while merger delayed
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 242 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,35x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 27 760 M 27 760 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,10 $
Last Close Price 6,98 $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
James D. Farley Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.95%27 760
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.77%173 983
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.99%86 442
DAIMLER AG-17.30%50 616
BMW AG-16.39%45 789
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.52%44 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group